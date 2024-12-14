Arts & Life

‘Sleigh’ the season with these three DIY gifts

On a budget? No time to hit the mall? Create your own Christmas magic with these three do-it-yourself Christmas crafts. 
Three easy and festive DIY craft projects. Learn how to make Santa's sleigh, snow globes and personalized mugs over winter break. Photo Credit: Larissa Samano
Larissa SamanoBy
The holiday break is just around the corner, and what better way to get into the spirit than by creating your own Christmas magic?

Whether you’re looking for a fun project to keep busy or gift inspirations that are easy on the wallet, the Current encourages you to get in touch with your creative side this holiday season with these DIY crafts.

The crafts are fully customizable, personable and time-friendly with costs ranging from $3 to $5. The totality of supplies for the three projects can be found at the Dollar Tree if not already found at home. 

Follow the step-by-step directions below to learn how to make candy Santa sleighs, snow globes and other festive goodies. 

1. Candy Santa sleigh

With the supplies for Santa’s sleigh treats laid out, the colors and flavors of chocolate used to make up the sleigh can be substituted as preferred. Photo Credit: Larissa Samano

What you’ll need: 

  1. Two candy canes
  2. KitKat bar
  3. Individually wrapped chocolates 
  4. Santa chocolate 
  5. Ribbon 
  6. Glue (hot glue is recommended for less time)
  7. Scissors

Step one: Glue the sled legs

Glue the two candy canes to the bottom of the KitKat bar facing upwards. 

Note: regular clear glue will also work, but you will have to wait until the glue is completely dry before moving on to the next step. 

Step One: Glue two candy canes on the Kit-Kat chocolate bar. Again, the chocolate bar can be substituted as preferred as long as it is similar in size. Photo Credit: Larissa Samano

Step two: Stack the “presents”

Stack each individually wrapped chocolate as desired and place the Santa piece on top. 

For step two it is recommended to keep the chocolates the same as pictured to create the perfect shape. Photo Credit: Larissa Samano

Step three: Top it off with a bow

Wrap ribbon around the sleigh and tie it into a bow atop the chocolates. 

Two completed Santa sleigh treats, ready to eat. Photo Credit: Larissa Samano

2.  Snow globe 

The supplies needed to complete the mason jar snow globe include a mason jar, clear glue, hot glue, water, glitter and a small figurine of choice. Photo Credit: Larissa Samano

What you’ll need:  

  1. Mason jar
  2. Water
  3. Clear glue
  4. Hot glue
  5. Glitter 
  6. Figurine(s) 

Step one: Create the scene

Flip the mason jar lid upside down and hot glue your figurine(s) to the desired placement. 

Crafters can customize their snow globes as they see fit and as their supplies allow. Photo Credit: Larissa Samano

Step two: Fill with snow

Fill the mason jar with water and three tablespoons of clear glue. This step can vary depending on the size of your jar. Then, sprinkle in glitter. 

By mixing water, clear glue and glitter crafters create the snow effect in the snow globe. Photo Credit: Larissa Samano

Step three: Put the globe together 

Screw the cap onto the jar as tight as possible to ensure it is watertight. Shake and flip upside down. 

Note: you can also seal the cap with glue to ensure no extra spillage. 

Crafters can seal their new snow globes with glue or hot glue for extra security. Photo Credit: Larissa Samano

 3. Decorative mug

What you’ll need: 

  1. Colored sharpies
  2. A mug
  3. Modge Podge (optional to make the mug dishwasher-safe)
  4. Paintbrush (optional)

Step one: Create your design

Draw your design onto the mug with Sharpies. 

Step two: Seal the design 

Paint an even coat of Modge Podge onto the entire mug to act as a sealant for the marker design. 

Step three: Let sit 

Let the mug sit until it is completely dry.

Design and draw to your heart’s content. Personalized mugs make for the perfect holiday gift. Photo Credit: Larissa Samano

Enjoy making your Christmas crafts and indulge in the holiday spirit this season. Don’t be afraid to get creative and add your personal touch to these projects and gifts.

