‘Sleigh’ the season with these three DIY gifts

Three easy and festive DIY craft projects. Learn how to make Santa's sleigh, snow globes and personalized mugs over winter break. Photo Credit: Larissa Samano

The holiday break is just around the corner, and what better way to get into the spirit than by creating your own Christmas magic?

Whether you’re looking for a fun project to keep busy or gift inspirations that are easy on the wallet, the Current encourages you to get in touch with your creative side this holiday season with these DIY crafts.

The crafts are fully customizable, personable and time-friendly with costs ranging from $3 to $5. The totality of supplies for the three projects can be found at the Dollar Tree if not already found at home.

Follow the step-by-step directions below to learn how to make candy Santa sleighs, snow globes and other festive goodies.

1. Candy Santa sleigh

What you’ll need:

Two candy canes KitKat bar Individually wrapped chocolates Santa chocolate Ribbon Glue (hot glue is recommended for less time) Scissors

Step one: Glue the sled legs

Glue the two candy canes to the bottom of the KitKat bar facing upwards.

Note: regular clear glue will also work, but you will have to wait until the glue is completely dry before moving on to the next step.

Step two: Stack the “presents”

Stack each individually wrapped chocolate as desired and place the Santa piece on top.

Step three: Top it off with a bow

Wrap ribbon around the sleigh and tie it into a bow atop the chocolates.

2. Snow globe

What you’ll need:

Mason jar Water Clear glue Hot glue Glitter Figurine(s)

Step one: Create the scene

Flip the mason jar lid upside down and hot glue your figurine(s) to the desired placement.

Step two: Fill with snow

Fill the mason jar with water and three tablespoons of clear glue. This step can vary depending on the size of your jar. Then, sprinkle in glitter.

Step three: Put the globe together

Screw the cap onto the jar as tight as possible to ensure it is watertight. Shake and flip upside down.

Note: you can also seal the cap with glue to ensure no extra spillage.

3. Decorative mug

What you’ll need:

Colored sharpies A mug Modge Podge (optional to make the mug dishwasher-safe) Paintbrush (optional)

Step one: Create your design

Draw your design onto the mug with Sharpies.

Step two: Seal the design

Paint an even coat of Modge Podge onto the entire mug to act as a sealant for the marker design.

Step three: Let sit

Let the mug sit until it is completely dry.

Enjoy making your Christmas crafts and indulge in the holiday spirit this season. Don’t be afraid to get creative and add your personal touch to these projects and gifts.