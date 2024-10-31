Musical ‘minions’ bid Halloween a frightening farewell at Spooktacular concert

In the Halloween Spirit, many student dressed up as minions in homemade costumes and store-bought attire. Photograph by Alex Gryciuk

As a send-off to the annual fall celebrations, costumed musicians performed a Spooktacular Halloween concert during the Bob Cole Conservatory of Music Concert Band’s show on Oct. 29.

The Long Beach Community band was the first to perform with arranged pieces from recognizable movie sequels at the Daniel Recital Hall.

Upbeat and spooky musical pieces from films like Beetlejuice, Gladiator and Hocus-Pocus were adapted by the band and Director Greg Flores.

“Rather than just playing a piece of music that just has a scary title, but it really doesn’t mean anything … the audience can attach feelings and things already from the movies that they’re used to seeing,” Flores said, as he explained his repertoire choice.

Later in the show, guest conductor Shota Hanai presented a piece he transposed from the 1995 Japanese monster movie, Godzilla vs. Destoroyah.

The performance featured thundering bass drums– emulating Godzilla’s destructive steps– accompanied by emotional soothing music from the film.

“I know [the bands] record all the shows and whatnot, but the energy that you get from a live performance is totally different,” Flores said.

Following the Community Band, students in a variety of festive attire joined the stage, ready to perform Halloween music– with a sizable number of students dressed up as minions from the film, Despicable Me.

“There’s been some talk, mainly in the Concert Band, of most people kind of being a minion; but at the end of the day, it’s whatever you all want to do,” said flutist and second-year music education major Anthony Lipari.

Beyond the many musical minions on stage, other students dressed as hot dogs, chickens, witches and Harry Potter characters. Joining in on the fun, Associate Director of Bands Adam Friedrich temporarily dressed as Gru, the minions’ “despicable” leader, complete with a bald cap.

Costumes aside, performers brought both mysterious, eerie music and energetic, triumphant melodies to life during their concert.

“There is some music that’s a little, you know, kind of on the creepy side…but, there’s also just some classic band standards that are in there,” Lipari said.

The band put on other musical performances, including Transcendent Journey by Rossano Falante, Toccata for Band by Frank Erickson, American Riversongs by Pierre La Plante, Shadow Waltzes by Brian Balmages and Harry Potter Symphonic Suite by John Williams.

After the show, some pleasantly surprised audience members found themselves excited for the next Concert Band performance, like first-year pre-graphic design student Ellie Nakamura.

“I came because I wanted to support a lot of my friends, but, I think [this] kind of musical experience goes beyond that,” Nakamura said. “I think if you’re just looking for a good time or a good listen, it’s really worth coming.”