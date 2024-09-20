Welcoming Latine’s back to Long Beach with a cultural celebration

Two dancers perform a Jarabe to start the event. on Sept. 17. Jarabe Tapatío is a traditional dance that represents courtship and is recognized as the national dance of Mexico. Photo credit: Angelina Azcué

Bustling music and savory smells lured students from every walk of life to Long Beach States’ Latine Welcome Day celebration, meant to commemorate the beginning of Latine Heritage Month and to encourage connections within the community.

Hosted by the Latinx Resource Center, Student Affairs and Associated Students Inc. Beach Pride Events on Tuesday, Sept. 17, the event invited different campus organizations, vendors and performers to celebrate on the Speaker’s Platform outside of the campus Library.

Second-year liberal studies major, Nancy Lupian said that she heard music while exiting class and wanted to see what was going on. As a Latina, Lupian feels that the most important thing is representation.

“I feel like it hasn’t always been embraced, but here at Long Beach, it’s so embraced,” Lupian said. “I really like that because I feel so included and not scared to be myself.”

Latine Welcome also gave students the opportunity to participate in different games, including Lotería and musical chairs for a chance to win prizes.

Students also got to pose with their friends and take home a strip of film from the Barrio Photo booth.

As the event carried on, student organizations like Mariachi Los Tiburones de CSULB and the CSULB Salsa Club were given the opportunity perform on the Speaker’s Platform

While on stage, CSULB Salsa Club gave lessons to all attendees of a traditional Latin American dance.

Beyond live showcases of entertainment and games, food caterer Mi California Pollo Catering offered free tacos to all attendees.

Students lined up from the Psychology Building to the Speaker’s Platform, for tacos, rice, beans and a selection of different meats, toppings and salsa.

The event’s logistical lead was Alondra Enriquez, assistant director of the Latinx Resource Center.

Within Enriquez’s work of arranging the Chicano/Latino graduation and organizing educational workshops and events such as Latine Welcome, she hopes to give students a sense of belonging on campus to ensure that they feel culturally celebrated.

“My work is to lead through passion, I’m naturally geared to support our community,” Enriquez said.

She said that while working towards her master’s degree, she was heavily involved in Latin student organizations which helped her understand the importance of providing opportunities to students like her.

Student organizations including La F.U.E.R.Z.A., Sigma Lambda Gamma and the Hispanic Students Business Association were present at the event to share their message.

Fourth-year marketing major and member of the Hispanic Students Business Association, Jason Olivia, said that the organization is big on unity, as their organization is open to all majors and ethnicities.

According to Olivia, they want everyone to feel like a family.

“The biggest thing is family and being there for each other, and I think that’s what we see a lot of here today,” Olivia said.