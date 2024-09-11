Feeling independent: Five indie arthouse theaters worth the drive

Long Beach Art Theatre head programmer Kennedy Ghaill instructs an employee to lift up the screen to show the wall of speakers located behind the movie being projected on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The film screening at the moment was Joan of Arc, a 1928 French, silent film. Photo credit: Delfino Camacho

1. The Art Theatre of Long Beach

Address – 2025 E. 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814

Distance from CSULB campus – 3.2 miles or a 12-minute drive

Located on Fourth Street on Retro Row, the Art’s single-screen cinema offers patrons access to an eclectic range of films in its 340-seat theatre room.

Long Beach Art Theatre Head Programmer, Kennedy Ghaill, said the theatre likes to provide an “alternative curriculum” to what’s usually shown in Film 101.

While still featuring first-run films, the Art is primarily a revival of arthouse cinema with curated screenings spanning genres and decades.

The theater is commemorating its centennial celebration by hosting a year-long film series showcasing films that are 100 years old including “The Thief of Bagdad,” “Michael” and “He Who Gets Slapped.”

The Art recently participated in the Long Beach Q Film Festival from Sept. 5-8.

This is the second year that Kennedy Ghaill, a trans-filmmaker, programmed some of the trans-themed films to be screened.

“I’m really lucky as a person with the identity that I have to get to do this job at all,” Ghaill said. “I want to do good with it, and I hope I have because I do want this to be a center for community and conversation.”

2. Milagro Cinemas

Address – 13917 Pioneer Blvd, Norwalk, CA 90650

Distance from CSULB campus – 12 miles or a 15-minute drive

With eight screens, 4K digital projectors and modern, two-motor reclining seats, Milagro Cinemas is the newest and largest independent theater on this list.

The Milagro’s owner, Moctesuma Esparza, designed the theater with an emphasis on Chicano culture with concessions like tacos, burritos, nachos, Mexican beer and wine.

The theater shows primarily first-run modern films, but smaller independent movies, including “DiDi” and Spanish-language film “El Candidato Honesto” are also hosted.

To learn more about the history, features and future of the Milagro, read the full profile here.

3. The Frida Cinema

Address – 305 E 4th St #100, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Distance from CSULB campus – 17 miles or a 20-minute drive

Located in historic downtown Santa Ana, The Frida Cinema is Orange County’s only non-profit art house theater.

Frida’s film programmer, Trevor Dillon, and his team of 12 employees and 70 volunteers make the most out of their two-screen space; he estimates they play “50 to 60 movies a month.”

Dillon, who describes his programming style as an “unpretentious arthouse,” said that the space will regularly play movies like the 100-year-old “Phantom Carriage” right next to a screening of “Twilight.”

The space hosts monthly Rocky Horror Picture Show screenings featuring KAOS, a troupe of actors that recreate the movie live during screenings.

“We love to ‘event-ize’ screening because nowadays movie theaters are kind of going away and it’s nice to build a community around our programming,” Dillon said.

4. Gardena Cinema

Address – 14948 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249

Distance from CSULB campus – 18 miles or a 27-minute drive

South Bay’s last independent theater has gone through many different eras since it was first built in 1946.

The Crenshaw Boulevard one-room theater is almost impossible to miss with its classic marquee and front facade. The impressive, single-screen room features a whopping 800 seats and a large screen.

“We’re small, but big,” theater owner and manager Judy Kim said with a laugh.

Owned by the Kim Family since 1975, the theater temporarily became a Spanish-language cinema serving the Hispanic community during the ‘80s and parts of the ‘90s.

Following financial hardships and the death of the family matriarch Nancy Kim, Judy worked to designate The Gardena Cinema as a non-profit revival theater.

Now, with a team of volunteers and increasing sales, The Gardena serves to show older classics and lesser-known indie projects. They work with local filmmakers to host community film festivals.

On Nov. 30, Nancy Kim’s birthday, the theater will host a special screening of the John Woo action classic “Face/Off,” Nancy’s favorite movie.

5. New Beverly Cinema

Address – 7165 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036

Distance from CSULB campus – 33 miles or a 50-minute drive

The farthest and perhaps most well-known independent theater on this list is steeped in movie and Hollywood history.

First built in 1929, the location served as a storefront for different businesses before being refurbished into a one-room theater in 1949. The space features a small lobby, concession stand and a snug, single-screen room with 228 available seats.

The theater offers double features almost daily. On weekends, the New Beverly Cinema hosts “kiddie” matinees at 2 p.m. and midnight movies.