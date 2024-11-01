Voting while undocumented, Dream Success Center educates students

The mural inside the Dream Success Center is a reminder of the goals set by staff and former students to create a safe and welcoming environment. As the election approaches, the Dream Success Center plans to inform more individuals about the misconceptions surrounding voting in federal elections. Photo credit: Christopher Chan

The Dream Success Center’s online information session on Oct. 23 discussed the legal risks for undocumented immigrants who might cast a ballot without the right to do so Fines and deportation are just a few of the problems.

In collaboration with the Central American Resource Center, a non-profit organization, Dream Success Center’s presentation aimed to inform students about the risks of voting illegally in U.S. elections. It also highlighted the importance of avoiding political petitions and discussed cities that are allowing undocumented immigrants to vote in local elections.

According to the Migration Policy Institute, it is illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections in the United States. However, in 16 U.S. regions, noncitizens are permitted to vote in certain local elections.

Nevertheless, as a result of this, a common misconception is that permanent residents believe they are allowed to vote in federal elections. This was something that Office of Legal Access Programs accredited representative, Mitzi Lopez, hoped to address in her presentation to attendees.

“We want to talk about what individuals can expect in the election, but also warn individuals about who can vote,” Lopez said. “I don’t want to say it’s common knowledge because there still are a lot of people who don’t know. The biggest confusion is that even lawful permanent residents are allowed to vote.”

However, apart from Lopez’s sentiments during the presentation, OLAP Accredited Representative David Lawlor emphasized that allowing immigrants to vote in local elections helps bring communities together. Still, he believes it is unlikely that this will ever extend to federal elections.

“I think it’s important because it gives you a say in your community. Voting is the most taken for granted ability, but the most powerful to take,” Lawlor said. “This is just my opinion, but I don’t foresee noncitizens voting in federal elections.”

Some cities in California have introduced the idea of allowing all residents to vote in local elections for the same reasons Lawlor mentioned. Supporters of this concept say that this could help communities come together and have an inclusive decision-making process.

For instance, Santa Ana City Council Member Johnathan Hernandez supports Measure DD, a proposal that would allow noncitizens to vote in local elections due to the history of such immigrant participation.

“For over a century, it was the American principle of ‘no taxation without representation’– that if you paid taxes, you’d be able to vote,” Hernandez said. “So, it’s more American for noncitizens to vote in elections than it is for noncitizens to not vote.”

Hernandez’s perspective broadens the conversation about voting rights and representation in the United States. However, despite the fact that 24.6% of residents in Long Beach identified as foreign-born, according to the U.S. Census on July 23, 2023, many may not fully understand that current laws prevent noncitizens from voting.

Lawlor and other OLAP representatives believe that information sessions like this are crucial for undocumented immigrant communities to educate individuals on the repercussions surrounding their rights. The next information session is set to take place after the 2024 election.