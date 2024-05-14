All aboard the Queen Mary Night Market

The Queen Mary Night Market has returned to Long Beach, reinstated by popular demand as part of its esteemed Summer Event Series. Hosted beside the Queen Mary, the market was open to visitors on May 9 from 6-9 p.m.

Live music set the tone for an evening of exploration of food vendors, clothing brands, plant enthusiasts and artisans showcasing their craftsmanship.

“Sales have been great today. You know, we are Long Beach-based, so that is what we have been focusing on, which is doing events in Long Beach and selling in Long Beach,” vendor, graphic designer and sales screener of J Graphix Studio, John Ramirez, said.

Preparation for the market begins well before its official start time. Vendors like co-owner and founder of Garcia Gardens Succs, David Garcia, understand the value of an early setup.

“We started setting up around 4:30 [p.m.] and the event started at 6 [p.m.]. It’s a three-hour event so I wanted to get here earlier,” Garcia said.

The attraction of the Queen Mary Night Market extends beyond its vendor stalls. With free admission and a $10 parking fee, the market invites all to partake in the festivities and support local brands who are building their business to carve out their niche in the community.

“Sales have been pretty good. There’s been a big turnout today, with a good mix of vendors representing different backgrounds and products,” Garcia said.

The appeal of the market draws attendees from various locations. Some, like guest Abigail Hill at the Queen Mary Hotel, said, “It seems like a cool event. I’m here visiting family, and when I saw the market, I decided to check it out. I haven’t made any purchases yet, but I’ve been browsing.”

As the evening closed against the backdrop of the Queen Mary, the night market served as a testament to the vitality of the Long Beach community.

It is a gathering where locals and visitors alike can celebrate culture and community right by the Queen Mary. For all future events at the Queen Mary, please visit their website.