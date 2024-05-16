Sparks lose season opener against Atlanta Dream at Walter Pyramid

With a stellar performance from their newest rookies, forward Cameron Brink and forward Rickea Jackson, the Sparks demonstrated their determination to dominate their debut and fit right into the league, despite their 92-81 loss to Atlanta Dream.

Celebrity star and Skims co-founder Kim Kardashian was in attendance supporting Brink on the launch of the Skims campaign with the WNBA. The co-owner of the Sparks Earvin “Magic” Johnson was also in attendance supporting his team.

An almost sold-out crowd electrified their excitement as the starting roster for the Sparks was being called, especially for their star rookie player Brink.

“There’s a huge energy around women’s basketball right now…there’s a lot of new fans too, so it’s great to have them out here,” Sparks guard Kia Nurse said.

Starting the first period the Sparks played great offense, running back to play defense and held the Dream to only two points for the first five minutes of the game with a 6-0 run.

However, that would lead Brink’s first three minutes of the game to enter early foul trouble with two fouls.

“Cam has to find a way to stay out of foul trouble, she helps the team a lot by spreading the floor,” Sparks head coach Curt Miller said. “Really good debut though…that stats line for a rookie with less than 20 minutes is a really solid night.”

Even though Brink was struggling defensively with the fouls each time she received the ball the crowd would electrify with excitement and scream her name, “Let’s go, Brink!”

For Atlanta and their rocking start, they were able to come back and answer each time they answered with either a two-pointer or three. Center Tina Charles led the charge for the Dream in the first half with 17 points.

Beginning of the third period, Sparks would come out with power defensively and offensively with an 8-2 run for the first four minutes. Brink would be called for her fourth personal foul and remain on the bench for the majority of the third period.

“We need to keep her on the floor, our chemistry with one another is good and we learn,” forward Dearica Hamby said.

It was a slow start for Jackson but her stellar defense and offense plays would help LA tie the game at the end of the third period, 66-66 with a buzzer-beating drive to the paint.

“Rickea is a talented offensive player, she missed a few open shots but she can find her offensive which makes her unique,” Miller said.

At the start of the fourth period, the Dream would have a 10-0 run for five minutes of the game, which gave them a 77-66 lead. The Sparks would come back with a three-pointer from Dearica Hamby and create momentum for them.

A late three-point shot from Brink with 1:34 left in the game to bring it within six was not enough to keep the momentum going. Frustration from the Sparks and the crowd towards the end of the game as each time the players would show frustration, the fans would boo the referees.

Despite the struggles, Miller kept expressing how it was a disappointing result but a great start for his veterans and rookies on the team.

Overall, Brinks ended the game with 11 points, two blocks and shot 2-3 from the 3-point line. For Jackson, she ended with 7 points, zero blocks and was 0-2 from the 3-point line.

“Great learning experience for Cam and Rickea to go against one of the best ever,” Miller said.

The Sparks will return to the Walter Pyramid for one last time on May 21 at 7 p.m. as they host the Washington Mystics.

This article was edited for accuracy on May 16, 2024.