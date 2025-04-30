Jack Cantlay is a Long Beach local born to golf

LBSU junior men's golfer Jack Cantlay comes from a long line of collegiate and professional golfers and ultimately hopes to follow his brother Partick to the professional level. Photo courtesy of: LBSU Athletics

For junior Long Beach State men’s golfer Jack Cantlay, being able to golf is in his blood.

Born in Long Beach, Cantlay comes from a family of golfers and is the youngest of four collegiate golfers. His oldest brother, Patrick Cantlay, is currently ranked 15th on the PGA Tour, previously playing at the University of California, Los Angeles.

His sister, Caroline Cantlay, played collegiate golf at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and his brother, Nick Cantlay, played at LBSU and Loyola Marymount University.

Matching the long lineage of Cantlay collegiate golfers, Cantlay is making his own mark on the LBSU men’s golf team.

His strong competitive drive first sparked at the Virginia Country Club in Long Beach, where his grandfather introduced him to golf by taking him to practice putting at age five.

“My grandpa would always say, ‘practice does not make perfect, but perfect practice makes perfect,’” Cantlay said. “This taught me that working hard was not enough to be good, but you have to work smart and hard at the same time to be good.”

Cantlay also attributes his success to the lessons he has learned from his father, including the importance of patience.

“When I was young, my dad taught me to take it one shot at a time,” Cantlay said.

Since joining the LBSU men’s golf team, Cantlay has contributed to its growth and success.

He was named Big West Freshman of the Year and named second-team All-Big West in the 2022-2023 season, rewarding his determination and hard work. Currently, the team is ranked No.22 in the NCAA Division 1 men’s golf rankings.

LBSU head coach Rob Murray described Cantlay as “the ultimate glue guy, bringing steady grit and selfless drive to the Long Beach State golf team, forging a tight-knit squad that thrives together.”

Off the course, Cantlay is majoring in business finance and enjoys cooking as a creative outlet, with his favorite dish being pizza. His hunger stays the same on the course.

He is motivated by his hunger to win and uses his accomplishments as a taste of success that fuels his fire to be better. His advice to young golfers aspiring to play collegiate golf is to work hard and get good grades.

“By working hard in everything you do, you most likely will have success,” Cantlay said.

Looking ahead, Cantlay has his sights on turning pro, joining his brother, Patrick, on the PGA tour.

However, he’s in no rush, focusing on one round and one shot at a time, just like his dad taught him. With his blend of patience, discipline and hard work, Jack Cantlay will be a golfer to watch and a name to remember.