LBSU women’s volleyball aims to contend for Big West title in 2025

Then-freshman opposite Madi Maxwell (center), who heads into her sophomore year coming off a Big West All-Freshman season, celebrates a point with her teammates during LBSU's home playoff victory over UC San Diego on Nov. 27, 2024. Photo courtesy of LBSU Athletics

Then-freshman opposite Madi Maxwell (center), who heads into her sophomore year coming off a Big West All-Freshman season, celebrates a point with her teammates during LBSU's home playoff victory over UC San Diego on Nov. 27, 2024. Photo courtesy of LBSU Athletics

When Natalie Reagan became an assistant coach for Long Beach State women’s volleyball in 2023, she made an immediate impact, helping lead The Beach to their first 20-win season since 2016 and a runner-up finish in the inaugural Big West Championship.

Promoted to head coach in 2024, Reagan maintained that success in her first year at the helm, retaining the majority of the past season’s roster and finishing just shy of another 20-win season at 19-11 and a semifinal finish in the Big West.

This year, however, Reagan will be tasked with the challenge of developing and heading into battle with an almost entirely new roster, featuring six transfers, four true freshmen and two redshirt freshmen.

“I see it as less of a challenge and more of an opportunity for us to build our culture from the ground up, redefine ourselves and make sure there’s no cracks in our foundation,” Reagan said.

LBSU’s four players named to the Big West all-conference team last season, headlined by first-teamer outside hitter Natalie Glenn and 2023 Big West Setter of the Year Zayna Meyer, have all finished their careers with The Beach.

Replacing them in the aggregate will be the expected developments of sophomores, including setter Madi Collins, who finished third on the team in assists with 64 last season, and opposite Madi Maxwell.

Named to the Big West All-Freshman Team in 2024, Maxwell was third in kills per set at 1.94 for The Beach last season. Reagan expects Maxwell, along with the rest of her eight returning players, to play a pivotal leadership role for the team this year.

“Our foundation with our returners is really great, and I think building off that and integrating the new girls and all of our relationships will be really easy because we’re already so strong with each other,” Maxwell said.

Another returner expected to be an extraordinary asset is senior outside hitter Elise Agi, who was a medical redshirt last season. Prior to her injury, Agi recorded a team-high 3.59 kills per set in 2023 and led the team to the conference championship game with a staggering 20 kills against UC Santa Barbara in the semifinals.

“[Agi] is pivotal to this team’s success, on and off the court; she sets the tone for the team,” Reagan said.

To begin their 2025 campaign, The Beach will face tough competition right off the bat in two top 25-ranked teams in the nation in their first three games, with No. 6 Stanford on opening night on Aug. 29 and No. 18 UCLA on Sept. 1, before beginning their conference schedule on Sept. 26 against UC Irvine.

To claim its first Big West postseason title, LBSU will have to topple conference powerhouses, including Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, the conference No. 1 seed in 2024, who eliminated LBSU in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the University of Hawaii has dominated in recent years, winning either the regular season or postseason conference championship in each of the past five seasons.

“We embrace the great competition that we’ll have across the net,” Reagan said. “We do believe that we can compete with the best and win the Big West, and that’s something we talk about every day.”