LBSU in talks to share Blair Field with minor league by 2026

Fans enter Blair Field to witness the Dirtbags face off against UC Davis in its last homestand series of the year on May 2. Ethan Cohen | Long Beach Current

Weekly negotiations between Long Beach State and a potential minor league baseball expansion team are ongoing after the Long Beach City Council unanimously voted to support the team sharing Blair Field with the Dirtbags as early as its spring season in 2026.

Currently named the Long Beach Baseball Club, the team would become the 13th club in the Pioneer Baseball League, an official Major League Baseball Partner League with over 85 years of history.

“This will be the highest level of professional baseball that Long Beach has ever seen by far,” LBBC co-founder Paul Freedman said.

The LBBC’s ownership group is not new to the Pioneer League, as co-founders Freedman and Bryan Carmel are also co-founders of the Oakland Ballers, an expansion team added to the league in 2024.

The Ballers’ ownership group capitalized on the Oakland market that needed a new club to latch onto in the wake of the Oakland Athletics’ departure after 2024, and the group sees Long Beach in a similar position as a city that yearns for more baseball.

“The support for the Dirtbags and baseball at every level proves that Long Beach is a baseball town,” Freedman said. “There’s a lull when the Dirtbags’ season ends, and we think there’s an opportunity for there to be more baseball for the community to participate in.”

A significant topic in LBSU’s ongoing discussions with the team and the city for this collaboration is funding for potential improved amenities for Blair Field, the home of the Dirtbags.

To meet minor league standards, the ballpark would need to be upgraded to have features such as a batter’s eye and padded walls.

Despite some necessary modifications, Freedman emphasized his ownership group’s excitement at potentially finding a home at Blair Field.

“It’s a beautiful ballpark; it has a historic charm but a lot of modern amenities,” Freedman said. “Honestly, we’re excited to honor that ballpark with baseball; it’s got some great history.”

According to Freedman, the collaboration between his team and the Dirtbags will not end at just sharing a ballpark.

With the Oakland Ballers, the team allows opportunities for some of the best collegiate and high school players in the Oakland area to practice with the team, giving young athletes a chance to see what it takes to play at the next level.

Freedman says the LBBC would love to do the same and believes it would be a great opportunity for the Dirtbags.

“I think we can put more of a spotlight on the program, and we could definitely be a pathway for Dirtbags’ post-college careers,” Freedman said.

In a statement provided to the Long Beach Current, Executive Director of Athletics Bobby Smitheran said the school “remains open to conversations with the city and other third parties about additional uses of Bohl Diamond at Blair Field that complement the use of the stadium.”

The LBBC ownership group hopes to make a deal happen in time for next season, and Freedman expects CSULB students to be a big part of the team community.

“For students who are excited about this, you can be part of shaping the experience and putting your own stamp on this,” Freedman said.

Editor’s Note: Updated photo captions to reduce repetition at 8:18 a.m. on Aug. 23.