LBSU women’s soccer falls 2-0 in pre-season exhibition vs. No. 5 USC

LBSU women's soccer huddles together before its exhibition match against No. 5 USC at George Allen Field on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of LBSU Athletics

Long Beach State women’s soccer remained scoreless against No. 5 University of Southern California in a 2-0 exhibition match on Wednesday, Aug. 6, at a crowded George Allen Field.

The Beach’s offense came out attacking early with a cross pass inside the box from senior forward Logan Nidy to junior forward Radisson Banks, leading to a shot off target wide left in the second minute of the exhibition.

Defensive stops from LBSU junior defender Kylie Perez and countless Trojan clearances kept both offenses continuously trying to find a new way to break through and score.

Gasps of disbelief spread throughout the crowd after LBSU junior goalkeeper Aurora Schuck flew up to the top right of the goal, punching away a shot attempt from USC sophomore forward Lily Biddulph to keep the game scoreless.

The No. 10-ranked USC class of incoming freshmen made their appearance after Trojan forward Murphy Walsh scored a floater for the first goal of the exhibition game in minute 48.

After missing last season, junior LBSU midfielder Cherrie Cox made her presence felt, with her defensive takeaways turning into two shot attempts for her, both of which were on goal but never reached the back of the net.

“We had a chance where nine out of ten times, [Cox] finishes that,” LBSU head coach Mauricio Ingrassia said.

USC junior forward Maribel Flores ended the night for LBSU with a goal from inside the box to make it 2-0 in the 71st minute.

The Beach faces a challenging slate ahead as they kick off their regular season at home on Thursday, Aug. 14, against the University of Hawaii, which finished 8-1-1 in Big West play last season.

After taking on the University of Texas at home on Aug. 17, LBSU will go on its first road trip of the season to face the University of Washington, the University of Portland and the University of California, Los Angeles, who all finished with a record above .500 last season.

“This is the intensity that we’re going to feel in those games,” Ingrassia said. “I felt our team, for the most part, was there; now we just got to iron out some things.”

The Beach finished 6-9-3 last season, making it their worst record since 2019—finishing in eighth place out of 11 teams in the Big West.