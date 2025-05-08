LBSU softball Big West Tournament run ends early

Senior Carly Robbins (12) had five hits across the two games in her final games for The Beach during The Big West Tournament. Photo credit: LBSU Athletics

Senior Carly Robbins (12) had five hits across the two games in her final games for The Beach during The Big West Tournament. Photo credit: LBSU Athletics

FULLERTON, Calif. – In the first-ever Big West Softball Championship at Anderson Family Field, home of Cal State Fullerton, No. 4 Long Beach State women’s softball fell short in a 10-8 offensive showcase against No. 5 University of Hawai’i.

Later that day, The Beach was eliminated in an 8-0 shutout by No. 3 UC Santa Barbara.

Wednesday, May 7, Hawai’i 10 – LBSU 4

The seniors got it done early for LBSU after a leadoff triple from outfielder Jacquelyn Bickar led to an RBI single from infielder Carly Robbins, giving The Beach a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

A defensive mishap led to the Rainbow Wahine’s first base runner of the game. Senior outfielder Chloe Borges made The Beach pay with a lead taking 2-run home run in the third inning.

“Let’s go Bows” chants roared after Big West Defensive Player of the Year, senior catcher Izabella Martinez, powered a solo homer to extend the lead 3-1.

“We’re disappointed with how we played today. Certainly hung in there and really gave a good fight and battled back but just some uncharacteristic defensive miscues,” LBSU head coach Kim Sowder said. “Credit to Hawai’i for taking advantage of our mistakes.”

Freshman infielder Priscilla Iniguez delivered once again for LBSU with a two-RBI double that tied the game. Moments later, a high pitch got away from Martinez allowing sophomore infielder Sophia Stein to take home and give The Beach a 4-3 lead.

Two consecutive walks by senior pitcher Eryka Gonzales set the stage for a single from junior outfielder Larissa Goshi, loading the bases. Martinez struck again with a two-RBI double, giving the Wahine a one-run lead in the fourth inning.

The fourth inning was kept alive by junior Carys Murakami who added two more runs for Hawai’i with a single, forcing Gonzales out of the game trailing by three.

Defensive miscues by The Beach allowed the Wahine to tack on two more runs before Martinez and Murakami followed with back-to-back RBI singles pushing Hawai’i ahead 10-4.

Despite two 2-run home runs from Iniguez and Robbins, The Beach couldn’t complete the comeback, falling 10-8. The loss extended day one of the tournament where LBSU faced UC Santa Barbara in a win-or-go-home game.

Wednesday, May 7, UCSB 8 – LBSU 0

UCSB shut out, dominated and eliminated LBSU with an 8-0 loss in the sixth inning.

A first-inning double from Robbins would be The Beach’s only hit until the sixth inning. UCSB junior pitcher Malaya Johnson shut out LBSU, giving up just two hits over her six innings of work.

Defensive miscues once again punished The Beach. A high pop fly to centerfield was dropped after outfield miscommunication, bringing home sophomore infielder Tehya Banks on a two-out RBI double by junior infielder Bella Fuentes.

Senior outfielder Alexa Sams extended the UCSB early lead to 2-0 with an RBI single up the middle off senior pitcher Shannon Haddad, who escaped the inning with further damage.

A two-out bunt single led to a two-run homer from junior infielder Jazzy Santos giving the Gauchos a 4-0 lead – all four runs coming with two outs.

Eight hits in just two innings for the Gauchos ended Haddad’s night in the second. Sophomore pitcher Kate Barnett entered for Haddad and kept UCSB scoreless in the third.

But the offense picked up again in the fourth. Santos delivered another RBI, scoring freshman catcher Delaina Ma’ae and Banks followed with a run-scoring single to bring in Santos, stretching the lead to 6-0.

“We fell short in every category. It’s disappointing, definitely leaving here disappointed today without a doubt,” Sowder said.

Robbins accounted for all of LBSU’s hits with two as the Gauchos went on to outhit The Beach 15-2.

UCSB ended the game in the sixth on another two-out, two-RBI single from Sams, sealing the 8-0 run-rule victory and ending LBSU’s season.