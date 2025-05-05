Eric Monnin wins his first Crimson Blazer in 60th annual Congressional Cup

Switzerland’s Eric Monnin took down the United States’ Chris Poole 3-2 in a back-and-forth battle that ended in a photo finish to remember the Belmont Pier.

Ten teams from around the world raced from April 30 to May 4. Italy, Sweden, France, Australia, Switzerland, Canada and the United States participated in the five-day match race regatta at the Long Beach Yacht Club.

The 10 teams dropped down to six as the days progressed, and after the six-boat fleet raced for competitors who couldn’t make it to the semi-finals, the match racing began.

Poole, a two-time Congressional Cup Champion, and Monnin fought each other for the first-place spot, with the winner receiving $10,000 along with the Congressional Cup and the Crimson Blazer.

Poole took the first point with a close to two-boat lead but Monnin took the second point with Poole right on his tail.

Race three began with an early yellow flag given to Poole during the pre-race segment, and as a result, he couldn’t catch up to Monnin, who took a 2-1 lead and the momentum.

Poole wouldn’t go out without a fight as he took an early pre-race lead, holding an around four-boat lead going into the race, which proved to be too much as he tied it 2-2 with the Congressional Cup coming down to the final race.

With the tension mounting and the eliminated skippers watching closely, Poole gained pole position going into the race due to a Monnin blue flag that he received in the pre-race.

Even with that advantage, Monnin edged the advantage away, and it became a game of inches, which proved pivotal when Poole hit the green barrier ever so slightly and resulted in a penalty flag, evening the penalties at one apiece.

It was back and forth with each jibe, but Monnin had a two-boat lead on Poole going into the finish line, and with Poole pacing from behind, Monnin crossed the finish line first to take away the potential three-peat for Poole’s team.

“I still have to land on planet Earth again, somehow, somewhere. I don’t know, but it’s incredible,” Monnin said about his emotions.

Monnin’s Capvis Swiss Match Race Team consists of Ute Monnin Wagner, Mathieu Renault, Jean-Claude Monnin, Simon Brügger, Julien Falxa and Maxime Mesnil, which he said was the secret to winning the Congressional Cup.

“We’re really a bunch of good friends which are already patient and to come and not win every time and not pushing the thing too hard and trying to take shortcuts,” he said. “My crew is the key of everything.”

Along with that race team was his wife, Jean-Claude Monnin, who helped him stay calm during the race.

The Switzerland skipper said the team’s biggest strength was patience and that it took 11 congressional cups to be in the position they’re at today.

“It’s hard work on the long term and also being able to year by year, only progressing slightly but constantly,” Monnin said. “That’s where we end here and we hope that the story is not finished here.”