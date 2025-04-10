Women’s tennis head coach to retire after 29 years at The Beach

The end of an era is approaching for LBSU women’s tennis as head coach Jenny Hilt-Costello, 52, will retire at the end of the 2024-25 tennis season, wrapping up her 29-year career at The Beach.

Hilt-Costello has been a cornerstone for a successful LBSU tennis program since joining The Beach in 1995 as an assistant coach before taking over the head coaching position two seasons later.

Under Hilt-Costello, LBSU tennis has become one of the most successful programs in the Big West, winning the conference tournament a record 13 times, including six straight titles from 2004-2009.

“During my time here, there were times when I was approached by schools at some of the major conferences, but I love Long Beach…I really love this university,” Hilt-Costello said. “I just feel very fortunate that this was my first stop, and my only stop, in my coaching career.”

Hilt-Costello’s personal accolades also stand out. She has been named Big West Coach of the Year a record nine times and has accumulated over 400 wins as a coach.

“Every single tournament title that we had was special,” Hilt-Costello said. “I think 2004 might be a little bit more special because that year I got sick, I had cancer, I had surgery… but I wasn’t able to do everything I would normally be able to do, and [the players] really stepped up.”

Hilt-Costello’s 29 years have transformed the program into an award-winning destination, even though it lacks funding compared to other top programs.

“My mentality my whole coaching career has been to grind,” Hilt-Costello said. “We’re going to work harder, longer, smarter than the other teams… so those that come in and are ready to put in the work… and are hungry to get better and see success have tended to fit in.”

Assistant coach Gertjan De Wilder is in his third season coaching alongside Hilt-Costello and said he has learned much from his head coach, such as a grinder mentality and a willingness to lead by example.

“Honestly, I think we put [in as much] hard work as the players do, and we’re not even playing… Jenny is doing the same amount as me… whatever she’s doing on the court still is impressive,” De Wilder said.

Six out of seven players on this season’s women’s tennis team are freshmen, meaning their first season under the leadership of Hilt-Costello is also their last.

Currently, junior Paulina Franco Martinessi is the only player to have played multiple seasons with Hilt-Costello after transferring to LBSU in her sophomore year from Xavier University.

Martinessi credited her coach for her leadership and mentorship, something that she needed following her transfer.

“In my freshman year, I kind of lost the love for tennis a little, and when I transferred here [to] Long Beach State and Jenny started being my coach, she made me gain that love back,” Martinessi said. “She pushed me more on the court… I started loving to play again.”

Hilt-Costello does not know what challenges lie ahead of her in post-retirement life, but she remains confident she will not return to college tennis coaching anytime soon.

One possibility she discussed was consulting and private coaching closer to the high school level, helping young tennis players unlock the potential needed to make the next step.

Whatever challenge awaits Hilt-Costello in the future, one thing is for certain: She will leave a lasting mark as she has at LBSU.

“She’s just the G.O.A.T.,” Martinessi said. “She put a big mark here; it’s going to be hard to beat that. She is going to have this legacy of teamwork and hard work.”