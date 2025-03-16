Dirtbags’ offense silenced, swept by Mustangs

The Dirtbags were only able to put two runs on the board in the three games against Cal Poly San Luis Obispo this weekend on Bohl Diamond at Blair Field, resulting in them being swept in their first home conference series of the season. Photo credit: Edvin Herrera LBSU Athletics

The excitement of the Dirtbags’ first home Big West series of the season came to a screeching halt after dropping three straight games to the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Mustangs this weekend on Bohl Diamond at Blair Field.

Friday, March 14, Cal Poly 3 – LBSU 1

After three scoreless innings, the Mustangs got going after junior catcher and former Dirtbag Jack Collins hit a two-run homerun to left field to open up the scoring.

The Mustangs didn’t stop there as freshman designated hitter Jake Dowing drove in another runner with a single to extend the lead to 3-0 in the top of the fourth.

The Dirtbags had nothing to show for it until the bottom of the seventh when senior catcher Conner Stewart was brought home on a bases loaded balk to get the Dirtbags on the board.

That was all the Dirtbags could produce offensively on the night as they were held to just five hits by the Mustangs’ pitching staff.

“Unfortunately, we were one for six with the runner on third base less than two outs,” Dirtbags head coach TJ Bruce said. “I mean, that’s all we can do right now, is show up. There’s no magic pill to take. There’s no magic speech that we can give.”

Sophomore Mustang starting pitcher Griffin Naess shined in six innings of work, allowing only four hits while striking out four and not giving up a run.

Naess earned the win as the Mustangs held on to defeat the Dirtbags 3-1 in the first game of the weekend series.

Saturday, March 15, Cal Poly 9 – LBSU – 1

The Dirtbag bats were not able to keep up with the Mustangs as they put up six hits to the Mustangs’ 13 on Saturday in a losing effort.

Baserunners were not the issue for the Dirtbags as they had 11 on the night, but were not able to drive them in as they left 10 of them on the bases.

Collins shined again against his former team, going 3-4 with an RBI in his return to Blair Field.

The lone Dirtbag run came by way of an RBI infield single from freshman designated hitter Luke Taylor in the first, but the Dirtbags went the remaining eight innings without putting up a run, ending their chances of staying within striking distance of the Mustangs.

Sophomore pitcher Josh Volmerding was the latest Mustang pitcher to have a solid outing on the weekend. He went six innings, giving up just five hits and one run while striking out five on the way to earning the win in a 9-1 victory in the second game of the series.

Sunday, March 16, Cal Poly 9 – LBSU – 0

Sunday’s game was a repeat of Saturday’s as the Dirtbags couldn’t muster up any offense, and the Mustang bats got hot again.

Freshman pitcher Ka’imi Kahalekai held the Mustangs to two scoreless innings before their bats got going thanks to Mustang senior first baseman Zach Daudet’s two-run homer to get them on the board.

After another Mustang run, the Dirtbags made a call to the bullpen to bring on sophomore pitcher Tyler Gebb, who didn’t have much better luck as he gave up four runs in two and a half innings.

Solo shots from senior center fielder Casey Murray Jr. and freshman left fielder Dante Vachini in the fifth and sixth innings made the Dirtbags go back to the bullpen one again, this time for junior pitcher Alex Ramos.



After a scoreless seventh, the Mustangs picked back up with two more runs in the eighth and ninth to close out the series and clinch the sweep.



Bruce refused interviews with all media after the game.

The Dirtbags hope to turn their luck around against Loyola Marymount at home on Tuesday, March 18, at 6 p.m.