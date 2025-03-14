Rain or shine, LBSU wins series 2-1 against UCSD

LBSU women's softball team celebrate after striking out the opposing team. The team wins 9-4 defeating UCSD in the series. Photo credit: Justin Enriquez

Winds up to 25 miles per hour blow the flags wildly behind centerfield wall as the sun sets over the Long Beach State Softball Complex. LBSU softball (13-10) hosted their first Big West home series against University of San Diego (3-18).

Thursday, March 13, LBSU 5 – UCSD 4

To start the game, senior pitcher Shannon Haddad walked back-to-back, which led to an RBI sacrifice bunt from junior third baseman/catcher Lily Hermosillo, which put UCSD up early, 1-0.

The Beach answered with an RBI single, tying the game 1-1 from sophomore catcher Brooklyn Lee who transferred from the Tritons.

Rare defensive errors for the nationally ranked, No. 28 LBSU defense led to two unearned runs against Haddad. UCSD led 4-1 after freshman second baseman/shortstop Ryanna Alano scored on a fielder’s choice.

“We did not play our softball that we wanted to play…So to be able to fight in these conditions, cold wind in your face, and find a way to come back and win that game,” head coach Kim Sowder said. I’m super happy, I’m proud of them.”

A sweet response from The Beach with a solo homerun from junior outfielder Makayla Medellin and a RBI double from senior outfielder Corissa Sweet cut the lead to one.

Shutdown pitching from both teams kept them quiet going into the 7th.

Long Beach State evened the game 4-4 after Sweet forced a bases loaded RBI walk, bringing up pinch hitter, freshman pitcher Maddy Martin to the plate.

Martin on a full count sent the ball flying into the left center gap to walk off 5-4. The Beach rushed onto the field to celebrate with her on second base as the bundled up Long Beach fans stood up to celebrate among them.

“My approach was just to hit the ball on the ground. I didn’t even want a double, I was just thinking hit anything close, at least foul it off,” Martin said.

Friday, March 14, LBSU 2 – UCSD 8

The Beach bats went as cold as the weather on Saturday afternoon after the rain caused a two-hour rain delay to begin game two of the series.

What looked like a pitcher’s duel between both pitchers, LBSU freshman Brynne Nally and UCSD junior Claire Adams, after three innings came to an end.

Defensive errors once again came to hurt The Beach after a wild throw by junior infielder Selena Perez allowed the Tritons’ first run across the plate. An RBI double from Hermosillo and a two-run home run over the left field wall gave UCSD a 4-0 lead.

A quiet two runs from Long Beach State came in the fifth and seventh innings before San Diego clinched their first win in 27 days, 8-2.

Friday, March 14, LBSU 9 – UCSD 4

Early pitching struggles for the Tritons gave The Beach full control of game three of the series.

Multiple hits by pitches and walks from UCSD freshman pitcher, Callie Christian, allowed LBSU to take an early 2-0 lead.

The Tritons turned to game two starter Adams who just pitched a complete game less than an hour before game three.

LBSU continued to dominate the short rested and staffed UCSD pitching by adding on two more runs putting them up 6-0.

Lee finished LBSU’s offensive night with a three-run home run to put them up 9-3 before senior pitcher Eryka Gonzales put away the Tritons, winning 9-4.

“To be honest, I knew that I was going to be seeing my old pitcher here at the games this weekend, I just knew I had to calm myself down up to bat,” Lee said.

The Beach will face University of Northern Colorado on March 18 at 6 p.m. at LBSU Softball Complex.

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 11:14 a.m. on Saturday, March 15 to correct the game 2 score.