Rivals and friends alike face off in “Marvel vs. Capcom 3” tournament

Evan Gonzalez (center left), a third-year computer science major, and Jay Randell Udan (right), a second-year physics major and Esports Association intern, play against each other during the initial round robin rounds. Photo credit: Skylar Stock

A battle of “Marvel vs. Capcom 3” ensued during an Esports Association and Fighting Game Community tournament at Long Beach State on Feb. 28.

The game, according to fourth-year computer science major Will Chhuor, is a “fast-paced” three-versus-three fighting game. Featured is a roster of 50 characters from both the Marvel and the Capcom franchises.

“Because you have three characters, the moment you do get hit, it’s possible that your first character will die,” Chhuor said. “So you have to be also very careful, yet also be brave about what you do.”

The tournament kicked off with nine challengers.

The first round was a round robin setup: three groups of three people playing each other.

Ethan Jaworski, a second-year mechanical engineering major, was up. While only having two hours logged on “Marvel vs. Capcom 3,” he was excited to join the tournament.

“The combos can be pretty funny in the game, because most of them is just launching the person into the air and then just hitting them,” Jaworski said.

One of his chosen characters was Iron Man, a wildcard choice.

“[Iron Man is] a really clunky character, but I’m trying to make him work,” Jaworski said.

In his group was fourth-year studio arts major Matthew Delmar, who acts as the Esports Association’s Associated Student, Inc. liaison. He beat Jaworski with the likes of Tron, Doctor Doom and Sentinel.

“Doctor Doom is like, one of my favorite Marvel characters,” Delmar said. “He has a lot of potential for combos and mix-ups and just like a really interesting game plan.”

Three were eliminated. Among them were Jaworski and Evan Gonzalez, a third-year computer science major.

“I don’t think I won a single game, but it was fun,” Gonzalez said.

Chhuor advanced to the final six, along with Delmar. Whoever won three rounds in a game first advanced to either the loser or winner bracket.

In the loser’s round, two groups battled it out to advance into the final four.

One of the fighters in the loser’s bracket was first-year graphic design major Anthony Torres, who faced against an old rival, second-year physics major and Esports Association intern Jay Randell Udan.

Battling the year prior, the two now faced off in a rematch – one Torres said he was confident for as he had been trying to get better.

“My strategy is to try and score as much as possible ‘cause I have tough competition this year,” Torres said.

It was a closely contested game, but Udan ultimately beat Torres 3-0 in the end.

As the numbers were decreasing, Udan was knocked out by Delmar, leaving the final matchup in the tournament.

“I’d like to think that this game was like kind of the foundation for what built this fighting game community here in Long Beach,” Delmar said, reflecting on the tournament. “The community that you build from sitting next to another person and trying to beat the s— out of each other is so fun. I love it so much.”

Tensions were rising as the final two, Chhuor and Delmar, faced each other. Delmar used his chosen characters inclDoctor Doom to try and take him to victory, but he came up just short.

With help from Zero, victory came to Chhuor from the “lightning loop” combo. Chhuor won the match and the tournament with a sweeping 3-0 score.

“I feel like I was playing very confidently, I was shocked that I lost one of the games against [Delmar] beforehand, but I kept my composure. I made sure to get him back.”

Delmar was still in good spirits and gave his second place prize away.

Chhuor walked away with confidence after his win was livestreamed and $25 in his pocket.

More information on future tournaments can be found on the Beach Esports Association’s Instagram and Discord.