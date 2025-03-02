LBSU softball has “best weekend” of the season, goes 3-1 in tournament

Senior pitcher Shannon Haddad and sophomore infielder Avery Weisbrook embrace during Friday night's 4-1 win over Utah Tech at the LBSU Softball Complex. Photo credit: Devin Malast

Hosting the annual Louisville Slugger Invitational Tournament, Long Beach State softball (9-8) went 3-1 on the weekend with wins against Utah Tech, the University of Omaha and Loyola Marymount University before dropping a 3-2 nail-biter to the University of Pittsburgh.

“This was our best weekend so far this season,” LBSU head coach Kim Sowder said. “The team had great energy, and showed a lot of fight and determination.”

Friday, Feb. 28, LBSU 4 – Utah Tech 1

Friday’s game saw The Beach take an early lead against the Utah Tech Trailblazers and never relinquish it.

A wild pitch in the bottom of the first inning from junior Utah Tech pitcher Sauren Garton, followed by a throwing error, scored senior infielders Jacquelyn Bickar and Carly Robbins and gave LBSU a 2-0 lead.

After two scoreless innings, LBSU extended its lead to 4-1 in the fifth after a single from sophomore catcher Brooklyn Lee, bringing in Robbins for her second score of the contest.

Senior pitcher Shannon Haddad had an impressive night in the win, striking out a career-high seven batters while only allowing three hits.

“Every time she takes the mound, it’s important and a really good experience for her to get back in the groove, and she did a great job,” Sowder said.

Saturday, March 1, LBSU 3 – Omaha 2

The Beach were tested for the first time in the tournament by the Omaha Mavericks as they trailed 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Spurred by back-to-back RBI doubles from Lee and sophomore infielder Avery Weisbrook, LBSU reclaimed the lead with a three-run rally heading into the final inning.

Sophomore pitcher Kate Barnett picked up the win for The Beach, closing out the final three innings with just one allowed baserunner on a hit-by-pitch.

Sunday, March 2, LBSU 8 – LMU 0

Facing the LMU Lions in Sunday’s first contest, The Beach were the first to strike with sophomore outfielder Malayna Terrones delivering a two RBI single to take a 2-0 lead.

Up 3-0 entering the bottom of the sixth, senior catcher Rebekah Durazo sparked a dominant finish for The Beach with an RBI single, scoring Robbins.

Durazo was stellar in the win over LMU as she racked up three hits, a run and an RBI.

“[Durazo] has done a great job for us, coming through with a lot of key hits, and we’re super proud of what she’s done,” Sowder said.

Following Durazo’s hit, The Beach were unstoppable in the inning; freshman LBSU catcher Alyssa Aguilar and junior outfielder Makayla Medellin racked up back-to-back two-RBI doubles, putting The Beach up 8-0 and ending the contest via mercy rule.

Haddad returned to the circle against the Lions on Sunday and was a major key in LBSU’s third straight victory with another brilliant performance, allowing just three hits and no runs.

Sunday, March 2, LBSU 2 – Pittsburgh 3

The Beach struggled early against the Pitt Panthers on Friday night, giving up multiple unearned runs in the top of the fourth to go down 2-0.

With bases loaded in the bottom of the same inning, The Beach had a major opportunity with Robbins at the plate, but senior Panther pitcher Kyra Pittman struck Robbins out looking.

LBSU finally showed signs of life in the bottom of the fifth when Medellin doubled right down the left field line to run in sophomore outfielder Erica Estrada.

Entering the bottom of the seventh inning down 3-1, Durazo got The Beach right back into it with a double.

Medellin flew out to center field soon after, but Durazo scored on the sac fly to cut the lead to 3-2.

With the tying runner on second base, senior outfielder Corissa Sweet flied out to left field, clinching the win for the Panthers and handing LBSU its only loss of the tournament.

“We handed a couple runs over, and that’s unlike us,” Sowder said. “We hope to be able to pick ourselves up with the bats when we have those tough defensive days, and we almost did, but fell a little bit short.”

The Beach will be back in action on the road on March 7, starting their first Big West series of the season against Hawai’i.