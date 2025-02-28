A guide to Sports Basement’s free and affordable services for students

Every third Wednesday, Sports Basement hosts a beginner bike maintenance class. At 6:30 p.m., participants learn about flat tires, adjusting brakes and safe transportation. Photo credit: Alex Gryciuk

Sports Basement, located on Bellflower Blvd., serves as a hub for all things outdoors related, including team sports, running gear, surf and snow equipment and trendy outdoor clothes.

In addition to retail, the store fosters an environment where community and athletics mesh.

With accessible programs and provided spaces, locals and Long Beach State students can meet new people, try new hobbies and rent out gear at either free or very affordable rates.

Event Space

For clubs looking to host fundraisers and students planning their own events, Sports Basement offers a spacious location for the community that meets their needs.

Located on the second floor, the 1,600-square-foot room can fit up to 700 people. The room houses a PA system, bar/food service area, projectors, Wi-Fi, 50 tables and 200 chairs. The semi-private “Flight Deck” provides a free, comprehensive service to locals. To book the space, visit here.

Pickleball

Also located on the second floor of the store, five free pickleball courts are available for Basementeers to use once an activity waiver is signed.

With exception to event bookings, the courts remain open during the week from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the weekends. Rentals for pickleball paddles start at $15 per day and $60 for the month.

Events

Interested in trying yoga, joining a run club or meeting new friends? Every month, Sports Basement hosts a slew of free events that bring locals together for fitness classes, group bike/run sessions and other community engagement activities.

Some events coming up include: Long Beach Run Group on March 6 at 6:15 p.m., Sports Cards and Collectables Show on March 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Long Beach Game Night on March 19 at 5:30 p.m. and the Long Beach Ride Group (biking) on March 22 at 8 a.m.

Access the event calendar here to learn more about upcoming event details.

Ski Bus

In addition to providing rental services, Sports Basement hosts day trips to Snow Summit and Mountain High Resorts in Big Bear. Every Sunday, a bus shuttles 44 skiers and snowboarders.

Departure for the mountain is set for 6:30 a.m., with an expected return at 7 p.m. At a reduced cost of $80, the last two available bus trips of the season are on March 9 and March 23. Although lift tickets are not provided, a discounted rate is applied at checkout. To reserve a seat, visit their website here.

“Basically Free” Rentals

Through the “basically free” rental program, any money spent on rented gear, excluding premium sport skis and boots options, will be given back as store credit for students.

CSULB students must show valid IDs at checkout. Furthermore, any money spent on a tune-up for skis, snowboards or bikes at the Long Beach store is eligible for store credit too.

Rentals

If you intend to try out some new gear or need something for an upcoming trip, Sports Basement provides a comprehensive list of rental gear that encompasses every outdoor activity imaginable:

* Skis

* Snowboards

* Snow apparel

* Ice scrapers

* Ski/Snowboard travel bags

* Ski racks

* Snowshoes

Other types of rental services include:

* Bikes

– Hybrid, road, electric and mountain

* Surf

– Wetsuits, bodyboards, surfboards and surfboard racks

* Mountaineering and climbing

– Climbing shoes, hiking boots, helmets and crampons

* Camping/backpacking gear

– Tents, sleeping bags, camping stoves, easy-ups, camping chairs, hammocks and coolers

* Pickleball/tennis rackets

* Kayaks and paddleboards

For a full list of rates and other specific gear, visit their website here.

Tune Ups

Sports Basement also provides tune-up services for skis, snowboards and bikes. Included below are a list of services (based on gear) that the store offers:

* Skis/snowboards

– Edge and wax

– Premium tunes

– Major damage/epoxy repairs

– Binding calibrations

– Ski mounting

– Custom boot/liner work

* Bikes

– Bike maintenance/repairs

– Brakes, tires, etc.

– Bike builds

– Car rack installations

* Tennis

– Grommet replacement

– Re-stringing

– Re-gripping

– Grip build up sleeve

For a full list of service fees, click here.