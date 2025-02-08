4’s down: Welcome back to the ‘Mid

Senior outside hitter Sotiris Siapanis celebrates after a Long Beach State point on Feb. 7 at the Walter Pyramid. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko

In a highly anticipated matchup, No. 1 Long Beach State men’s volleyball avenged last season’s NCAA Championship loss to No. 3 UCLA, securing a four-set victory in front of a record-breaking crowd at the Walter Pyramid on Friday night.

A historic showing of over 1,000 students packed the stands, the largest student turnout in Walter Pyramid history, contributing to the fourth-largest overall attendance in the venue’s men’s volleyball history.

The Beach came in with something to prove, and they did just that, flipping the script on the Bruins with a dominant performance. With the victory, LBSU remains undefeated and improve to a 7-0 record, while the Bruins fall to 6-2.

“To our student section, for the last couple of years, they’ve been awesome. They’ve been our seventh, you know, our seventh fan all year long,” head coach Alan Knipe said. “When you get the gym rocking like that, and students are involved in it, you know, that’s part of the college experience.”

The Beach set the tone from the very first serve, with the student section making their presence known, attempting to rattle UCLA’s servers.

Freshman setter Moni Nikolov started the match with back-to-back aces, sending the crowd into a frenzy as LBSU jumped out to a 7-3 lead.

Nikolov ended the night with five kills, seven service aces and two digs.

“I believe coach, one thing I really appreciate about him is he’s giving me the freedom to choose and to not kind of put me in a box in terms of what to do and when,” Nikolov said.

However, UCLA attempted to mount a late comeback, going on a 3-0 run to cut the deficit to 24-20. A service error from junior setter Andrew Rowan handed LBSU the set, 25-21.

The second set began and The Beach fought to keep the set close, but the Bruins’ consistency at the net allowed them to maintain control.

A kill from junior outside hitter Zach Rama sealed the set for UCLA, 25-20, leveling the match at 1-1.

The third set followed a familiar pattern, with both teams battling point for point. Despite UCLA’s success in generating kills, the Bruins continued to struggle with service errors.

They finished the night with 26 service errors and LBSU had 20.

Redshirt junior opposite hitter Skyler Varga delivered another clutch kill, giving The Beach an 15-11 lead and motioned for the fans to get louder.

LBSU secured the 25-16 victory with an attack error by Rama, putting them up 2-1.

Varga had a productive night with 12 kills, three digs and one block.

“Moni is an impressive player, a great player to have on your team. I’d hate to see him across the net,” Varga said. “I think having a setter that’s as creative as him makes everything so much easier.”

In the fourth set, the Bruins attempted to fight back, but The Beach had the momentum with an 18-14 lead.

With the student section roaring, UCLA committed another costly service error, sealing the set 25-22 and giving Long Beach State the 3-1 victory.

The Beach’s next game is on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. against the Bruins once again, shifting venues to the Pauley Pavilion.