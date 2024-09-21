The Beach shuts out Washington State with 3-0 sweep in women’s volleyball

Senior outside hitter Natalie Glenn served four times against Washington State on Sept. 20 at Walter Pyraid. Glenn would end the game with a .643 attack percentage, helping The Beach to a 3-0 win. Photo Credit: Devin Malast

Senior outside hitter Natalie Glenn served four times against Washington State on Sept. 20 at Walter Pyraid. Glenn would end the game with a .643 attack percentage, helping The Beach to a 3-0 win. Photo Credit: Devin Malast

Long Beach State’s women’s volleyball team achieved a three-set victory against Washington State University at Walter Pyramid on Sept. 20.

The Beach stormed out of the gate, dominating the first set with impressive blocks and powerful strikes. Redshirt freshman outside hitter Jaida Harris ignited her team’s energy with a series of hits, setting the tone for the evening.

“We were just following the training and listening to the coaches was incredibly helpful, especially when you can’t always see what’s happening,” Harris said.

The Cougars fought to close the gap at 14-10, but The Beach showed resilience and secured the first set, winning 25-20.

“It was amazing to watch Long Beach volleyball tonight, seeing the girls come together and do their jobs individually,” interim head coach Natalie Reagan said.

In the second set, The Beach challenged a pivotal point, confident that their opponents had touched the ball, and emerged victorious in the call.

They maintained their momentum and secured the second and third sets with scores of 25-14 and 25-11, respectively.

LBSU committed only seven errors during the match. Sophomore middle blocker Ella Lomigora had a career-high 12 kills, while redshirt senior outside hitter Abby Karich had six blocks.

Senior outside hitter Natalie Glenn also made significant contributions, logging two aces, seven digs and ten kills, showcasing her dual threat as a hitter and a defensive player.

“When I’m in the back row, my priority is to dig the ball and seize every opportunity to hit,” Glenn said. “Every time it comes my way, I make sure to pick it back up.”

Reagan emphasized the importance of maintaining their high level of play, particularly as matches progress.

“For us, it’s all about maintaining our system and playing ‘Beach’ volleyball point by point for longer and harder,” Reagan said. “That’s crucial for our success.”

Looking ahead, The Beach will host Pepperdine on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 4 p.m. to finish the week on a high note.