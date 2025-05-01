Tethered by rhythm: A ‘Sinners’ movie review 

Ryan Coogler's "Sinner" highlights an array of complex ideas with a running time of two hours and 17 minutes. Graphic credit: El Nicklin

Ryan Coogler's "Sinner" highlights an array of complex ideas with a running time of two hours and 17 minutes. Graphic credit: El Nicklin

Music is one of the most powerful tools in expressing identity and resistance, and Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners ” elevates the portrayal of music as a force that tethers the past, present, and future. For Black Americans, the intense tie to music is not just cultural; it is precious and crucial to preserve.

Coogler dedicated time to studying the Afrofuturism concept through a short story by Amiri Baraka, “Rhythm Travel,” published in 1995.

In Baraka’s short story, music is a form of transportation that propels man through time and space. It suggests that Black music has a power strong enough to travel through the space-time continuum for the sake of unification and healing, a theme that Coogler explores in his new hit film’s soundtrack.

The track “I Lied To You” is a beautifully haunting melody by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson. It weaves together all eras of culture in such a chilling way.

The fate of the lineage breaks barriers, echoing voices of the past, present, and future, captivating its viewers. It is very apparent that this film is a love letter to blues music, resonating within Black communities.

The Black community’s culture is so vibrant that many people have overstepped in the past in an attempt to celebrate in solidarity.

We still see this happening today, whether it be through white artists dropping the N-word in their songs or audiences who claim to love the sound but not the story.

To take what you like and leave the rest behind is to step on our toes, not stand beside us.

Coogler brought this alive through music and characters such as Mary, whose desire to be seen as “down for the cause” resulted in an action that put everyone in danger.

Allyship centered around outward perception does more harm than good. Even good-intentioned outsiders nudge their way into sacred spaces and remove the essence.

In an IndieWire interview, Coogler describes Delta Blues as America’s most important contribution to global popular culture. He goes on to say that it is generally one of the most significant artistic contributions to humanity.

Coogler’s creative journey began because he would listen to blues to think about his uncle, conjuring him.

Through his movie, Coogler emphasizes that our connection to music reminds us of not only where we have been but also where we are destined to go.

This connection is a fragile line of communication that rhythmically binds the African diaspora together.