Enough is enough: ICE raids have no place in our communities

Protesters rally outside of the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building to voice their frustrations over recent ICE raids on June 13. Jorge Hernandez | Long Beach Current

For over two months, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids have impacted communities nationally — especially the Southern California region.

Forms of retaliation against these raids were initiated in the downtown Los Angeles area. Since then, ICE has maintained a constant presence in most Southern California cities, including Long Beach.

These raids targeting not only undocumented citizens but also Latin Americans without proof of documentation status is an alarming sign that the current administration does not care to protect the rights and liberties of Americans working and living to provide for their families.

Los Angeles’ predominantly Hispanic/Latino population is strongly reflected within Long Beach State’s campus. As a campus with a 51.03% Hispanic/Latino student population as of fall 2024, making up the largest ethnicity on campus, university officials must continue to prioritize the safety and protection of their students at this time.

With the rising tensions surrounding the heavy presence of ICE in LA and its surrounding areas, including Long Beach, the editorial team at the Long Beach Current is dedicated to taking a clear stance against ICE deportations and raids, and is committed to protecting the liberties of Hispanic/Latino identifying students, faculty and administration, as well as Hispanic/Latino clubs and organizations at CSULB.

In early June, former CSULB President Jane Close Conoley issued a statement addressing the student body in response to protests throughout LA County, following ICE raids that occurred the same week.

“Before you are a scholar, employee or educator, you are a human being, and this is a distressing time in our community,” the email stated.

The Current’s staff appreciates Conoley’s statement acknowledging the hardships students and faculty may be facing, while offering university resources in light of the recent raids.

According to a FAQ sheet published on the California State University website in February, ICE officers can enter a public university campus but are not legally allowed to enter classrooms or dorms without a warrant.

In an article published by the Current in March, it was noted that CSULB had created an informative website titled “Enforcement Actions on Campus” amid President Donald Trump’s signing of Executive Order 14159, titled “Protecting the American People Against Invasion” on the day of his inauguration.

The website aims to provide students with information about immigrants’ rights and guidance on how to interact with ICE agents if a student were to encounter them. CSULB faculty and staff were notified of the creation of the EAC website via a campus-wide email sent on February 10.

As an independent student-run publication, we are dedicated to protecting the presence and liberties of students, faculty and administration on campus who are at risk of being unfairly profiled and targeted by ICE agents.

Long Beach State officials have done a commendable job at safeguarding students so far. However, they must remain vigilant as ICE raids continue to rise throughout the city.

No student should have to live in fear of deportation. No employee should have to live in fear of being separated from their family. No member of our community should have to live in fear of being targeted due to their perceived Hispanic/Latino heritage.

The Current stands for every student, faculty and employee at risk and in fear.

We hope the University continues to do the same.