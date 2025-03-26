To the next CSULB president — students expect more institutional change from you

Despite significant achievements at Long Beach State, President Jane Close Conoley’s shortcomings outweighed her accomplishments due to the glaring disconnect between her administration and the student body.

Conoley announced her official retirement via video announcement on the CSULB website in early November of last year, effective June 30.

Her announcement garnered mixed reviews online from students and alumni.

Many comments expressed relief regarding her departure and pointed out one of the biggest grievances with her administration — the 2023 commencement controversy.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced CSULB administration to move the ceremony from the original campus location to Angel Stadium in Anaheim to accommodate lockdown health restrictions in 2020.

However, in 2023, graduating seniors were outraged to learn that for a third consecutive year, the university would host a COVID-modified ceremony and graduates would not be allowed to walk across the stage or have their names called during their commencement ceremonies.

As classroom and gathering restrictions began to lift county-wide by 2023, students angrily questioned the rationale behind the announcement. This prompted graduating seniors to create the “Let CSULB ‘23 Walk” group with a corresponding Change.org petition, gaining almost 20,000 signatures.

Despite the students’ efforts, Conoley sent an email to all graduating seniors affirming that the commencement location nor format would change. She attributed the main obstacles to be lack of funds and the inconvenience of reading all graduates’ names would cause with the modified format—excuses many found haphazardly explained.

Following a pro-Palestine protest on May 2, 2024, five CSULB professors received disciplinary emails from the administration, alleging they violated the Time, Place and Manner policy after participating in the student-led protest.

The warning emails, sent on the first day of the 2024 academic year, stated that the five professors violated the TPM policy for using sound amplification devices without prior university approval.

These same five professors had previously co-authored an opinion article explaining the university’s extensive financial partnership with Boeing and its connection to Israel’s military interests in the Middle East.

CSULB’s leadership, including Conoley, faced backlash from many student organizations, as many believed the incident violated faculty’s right to freedom of speech and political expression.

It is difficult to avoid the link between the disciplinary emails and the co-authored research on Boeing, as these five professors were not the only faculty in attendance—but were the only ones reprimanded.

During the presidential open forum on Feb. 19, many students, faculty and alumni voiced their grievances to the California State University’s presidential advisory committee about the current campus administration, CSU chancellor and Board of Trustees.

One of the main issues was the lack of transparency with the annual tuition hikes.

According to the 2024 CSU executive compensation summary, Conoley’s salary for the 2024 fall semester was $498,269, an increase of $18,764 from the previous spring semester. She received a 28% or $106,227 salary increase in July of 2022, earning over half a million dollars that year.

Students were understandably upset considering the yearly tuition hikes they have paid and will continue to pay until the 2028-29 academic year, according to a resolutions document from the CSU Board of Trustees.

With these factors in mind, it is also important to acknowledge the successes Conoley has championed during her tenure.

In January 2014, Conoley became the first woman to be appointed president of CSULB, achieving a significant milestone within the institution’s 75-year history.

She helped raise over $550 million through major fundraising projects like the Declare and No Barriers campaigns.

Additionally, Conoley oversaw several program and construction developments throughout her presidency.

Some of the new buildings and housing facilities included the Anna W. Ngai Alumni Center, College of Professional and Continuing Education, Shakarian Student Success Center, Parkside North and La Playa Hall residential housing.

Other programs she helped develop include the Basic Needs Program, Beach Pantry and Rapid Rehousing, aiding lower-income and disadvantaged students.

But beyond these accomplishments, students want a leader who will regularly engage with the campus population.

Not just one who speaks at ceremonies and shakes hands for strategic public image purposes, but a president who truly engages with students, faculty and staff around campus.

Personally hearing our day-to-day concerns regarding educational development and critical campus conditions is essential for a university president to continue the evolution of campus life.

We want a fully developed and funded Counseling and Psychological Services program, one that is equipped to counsel up to 41,000+ enrolled students with more than just the 17.5 counselors currently on staff.

If the tuition fee increases won’t be reevaluated, the minimum we ask is for clearer transparency on how our increasing tuition dollars are spent and how it will ultimately benefit our education or professional development.

We ask that funds be allocated to fairly compensate lecturers and non-tenure track faculty, providing higher-quality departmental infrastructure and lowering commencement costs burdening graduating seniors.

As students, we understand not every executive decision can be easily changed and often requires hours of research, planning and thorough discussions to gain approval.

However, clearer transparency on issues directly affecting the campus population would ultimately garner more sympathy and understanding from the student body.

More importantly, we want our needs to be recognized now. Not just for the future CSULB students through projects like Beach 2030, but for all 41,000+ currently enrolled students.