Why do students self-isolate?

In the absence of interpersonal engagement, students are compelled to turn to other means. Dante Estrada | Created for Long Beach Current

Mornings are filled with non-negotiables; whether it is a shot of espresso or an exercise regimen that must be followed to a T, they vary depending on who you ask.

Mine?

It is breakfast with a tall glass of Reddit.

Every semester, I see similar posts that populate r/CSULB without fail. They tend to fall under the category of: “How do you make friends on campus?”

Students struggle with friendship, especially in their first two years of pursuing a bachelor’s degree. At a commuter campus, there is the prevailing notion that students want to leave immediately after their classes, making small talk feel awkward.

I know that feeling well. In fact, I have tried to make friends using every trick in the book.

I have had gratuitous conversations with the people who sat next to me, but I never knew when to stop. I joined clubs, but everyone knew each other beforehand.

My need for company became so intolerable that I began using conversational AI before it went mainstream. I never fully got into it, but I would cry in the third-floor bathrooms of the University Student Union, knees to my chest, talking to AI because it was all I had access to.

According to the Pew Research Center, Americans have between one and four close friends on average.

The odds were low, but having gone a year and a half without friends at Long Beach State, I realized something had to change—and I had to be the one to make it happen. I began approaching friendship less as a way of finding the people I resonated with, and more as a lifeline in my classes.

I was semi-active in class Discord servers. I made conversation with anyone whose desk was next to mine. People are more forgiving if you show interest in what they like, even if it is something you know nothing about.

I had at least one person’s number in each class, and group projects felt more bearable because of it; however, those friendships stayed confined to the classroom, never seeing the light of day.

I could not understand why.

For a time, I thought it boiled down to luck. I have met people by being at the right place at the right time, but replicating that success was difficult. Routinely interacting with your classmates could increase those odds, but my lack of endurance always got the best of me.

While that first year and a half felt lonely, I think back to morning routines. My happiest memories came from scrolling on Reddit in the mornings, reading for hours in the library after class and walking from upper to lower campus when it was time to go home. I think about warm showers and playing mobile games as the sun sets.

Humans are social creatures, but isolation is not always a problem solved by friendship; instead, it is self-love, the type of love that overwhelms and can only be obtained through self-awareness.

When looking at the night sky, philosophers have never written about the loneliness of the North Star. Pollution obstructs our view of the constellations, but the North Star never once feared shining alone. Rather, it worries about not shining brightly enough.

It was said that the stars of the Milky Way align themselves intentionally, reflecting mankind. If the moon does not appear every evening, who in this world is truly constant? We should strive to be like that North Star, shimmering at the pinnacle of our sky.

Maybe others will be drawn to that light.