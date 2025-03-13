Navigating fun and duty as college gamers

Long Beach State and online personalities show up to play a Valorant tournament at the NRG Spectrum Castle in Los Angeles on Oct. 11. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko

Video games have long been dismissed as “immature” pastimes, the domain of the couch potatoes with nothing better to do. However, those same games often looked down upon provide significant benefits for people of all ages.

When I was younger, I spent countless hours immersed in video games, from mobile games to console favorites.

Those moments are some of my fondest memories. Video games helped me strengthen deeper connections with friends and family. Waking up, having breakfast and playing games from the “Super Mario Bros.” series with my sister and brother was the highlight of my day.

I grew closer to my best friend through games, including “Roblox” and “Stardew Valley.”

At Long Beach State, the Esports division share a common passion for video games, whether competitive or casual.

“From birth, Esports has been a part of Alyx’s life. Their aunt, a Twitch streamer and Warzone content creator, was their biggest inspiration,” the official CSULB Esports website stated.

Alyx Nguyen, president of CSULB Esports and Gaming Association, not only plans community events for the organization but she also captains and manages the “Call of Duty” team and is a criminal justice major.

While competitive gaming is not my personal preference, the plethora of genres ensures there is something for everyone: I find joy in Sandlot games and role-playing titles.

At the core of it all, they are all still video games.

“Still, I recall how gaming recreated an experience similar to reading a book, allowing me to experience different worlds that expanded my creativity and knowledge,” Sridevi Hariharan, an author for Liberator Magazine, said in an article about college and video games.

Whether it is peak competition or slow and casual play, video games offer players an escape while also enhancing their mental and motor skills.

I understand the argument that video games can be seen as a “distraction” or “unproductive.” However, this perspective is not entirely accurate.

There is societal pressure to label adults as “mature,” and anything that deviates from that norm—including playing video games—can be viewed as out of place.

Balancing school, work and other responsibilities has left me with little free time, a reality I’m still unhappy about.

Gone are the days when I could spend hours playing; I had all the time in the world back then, but it is different now.

In those precious moments of downtime, I turn to video games to help me recharge.

As someone who struggles with social anxiety, I find it easier to engage with others in-game, knowing we share a mutual love for the same games.

It is essential to find a balance that works.

Video games will always hold a special place in my heart—then, now and forever.