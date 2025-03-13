Donald Trump’s views on DEI impacts the workforce, creating division

47th president of the United States, Donald Trump, spoke to the media at his golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes on Sept. 13. Since his inauguration Trump has begun targeting federal diversity, equity and inclusion policies. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko.

47th president of the United States, Donald Trump, spoke to the media at his golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes on Sept. 13. Since his inauguration Trump has begun targeting federal diversity, equity and inclusion policies. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko.

On one hand, the United States workforce has employees who have everything set up for them within society to apply for jobs and get accepted.

On the other hand, there are people who want to contribute within the workforce, but do not have the same opportunities as others.



These people have to rely on a policy that keeps them on a level playing field to possibly get a job in a fair manner.

That is what Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies implement.

“Illegal and immoral,” is how President Donald Trump’s administration describes the DEI framework that keeps the workforce welcoming of people from different cultures and backgrounds.

DEI is often misperceived as only focusing on race, but it covers much more ground than that.



DEI focuses on helping many groups that are marginalized within society and the workplace.

An example of a DEI policy would include a hiring process that accommodates a single mother who needs to provide for her family.



These policies ensure companies diversify their staff and represent the community they serve as accurately as possible.

Trump may have initiated policy changes within government jobs, but this action is being taken in the private sector as well.



According to Fox Live Now, companies like Walmart and Ford Motor have rolled back their DEI policies, leaving many customers unhappy.

Many people who once shopped at different stores are now halting their visits to those abandoning DEI.

According to an article from CBS News, Vice President of Policy at the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, Jessica Fulton, said she believes DEI policies simply ensure all people have the opportunity to get into their desired workforce.

“These policies don’t actually dictate who gets hired,” Fulton said in the article. “They are ways to open doors to people who might not have access or aren’t as well-connected in an industry or occupation.”

The underrepresented social groups already struggle, and the absence of the policies could only make things much more difficult for them.



An uphill battle is upon these groups, depending on the industry they want to work in.

It may not be every company that is rolling back DEI policies, but companies such as Walmart may be the reason others join, and there will be no line that is drawn to stop inequitable hiring practices.



Trump officials and other departments may meet with different agencies to monitor how DEI is, allegedly, negatively affecting Americans in the workforce.

Many companies in the private sector are being pressured to ditch the DEI policies by other big organizations, but there are still some who are sticking with them.



Companies including Costco, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase have publicly stated that they will not be removing their diversity programs, despite other companies doing so.