Dear Black community: Where’s the joy?

History on display at the AACCLB Middle Passage exhibit— Harriet Tubman and the Emancipation Proclamation. Photo credit: Jadyn Giles

Nothing says “Happy Black History Month” like spending Valentine’s Day at a Middle Passage Exhibit. While lovebirds exchanged heartfelt gifts, I exchanged glances with the chains and shackles draped from the walls.

Don’t get me wrong, I understand the importance of teaching and remembering the past, but our history did not stop at suffering. Can’t we save room for Black joy?

Black history is rich, it runs deep. While some parts of it are bloody, countless parts are vibrant and joyous. I used to be a little Black girl at a primarily White institute, sitting through Black History Month lectures about the same people and the same events, all from the same angle.

Why must the stagnancy be played out in exhibits and museums?

My perfect Valentine’s Day was spent at the Long Beach African American Culture Center. As I sit here and preach about how we must move forward, I also acknowledge the organization’s instinct to shape young minds and educate the community.

While it is a good instinct– in attempts to inspire– the concept of the Middle Passage Exhibit resurfaces trauma and buries joy and innovation. It feels like we are stuck in the worst part of the past.

Dear Black community, we need to stop getting lost in the efforts to preserve and instead, we need to navigate the habit of spreading stories that make our youth feel empowered, not hopeless.

Museums that tell traumatic stories of the past strive to keep history from being lost; in return, we are losing sight of the good. Allow me to remind you what Black joy is about.

Black joy is about the freedom to laugh. According to the African American Registry, Clerow “Flip” Wilson Jr. is considered the first Black television comedian. From 1970 to 1974, Wilson hosted his weekly series, “The Flip Wilson Show”, on NBC. Wilson went on to win a Golden Globe and two Emmy awards.

The Flip Wilson show was the second highest rated show on network television during its first two seasons.

Other comedy icons such as Richard Pryor and Redd Foxx set the scene and broke new ground. Then came modern day comedians, such as Monique Angela Hicks and Janelle James.

Hicks made appearances on comedy shows such as “The Parkers” and “Def Comedy Jam”. Showcasing her comedic talents led her to win various awards such as an Oscar, Golden Globe and Academy Award.

James, best known for her role as Ava Coleman on the television series, “Abbott Elementary,” won a Screen Actors Guild Award and a NAACP Image Award.

Laughter transcends boundaries and feeds our joy.

Black joy is about the freedom to create. Lonnie Johnson invented one of the best selling children’s toys, the Super Soaker water gun. Garrett Morgan invented the traffic light.

Lyda D. Newman invented the first hairbrush with synthetic bristles and is the third Black woman to receive a patent, which is a legal document that gives inventors the personal right to make, use and sell their invention.

Black joy is about witnessing Black individuals achieving their goals. It is the celebration of creativity and brilliance. This year, Kendrick Lamar won the most Grammy awards at the 67th annual award ceremony.

Lamar won all of the categories he was nominated for, taking home five Grammys. Beyoncé was the first Black artist to win Best Country Album.

So yes, Black history has had many rocky moments to say the least, but it should not end there. As we reminisce, we also witness greatness happening before us. It is important to maintain balance.

Black joy inspires, supports and uplifts. During our month, the force of Black joy should be so strong that there is nothing left in us to protest. So strong that we have happiness flowing down from our heads to our toes, into those around us.