Lack of waste disposal options due to sustainability program

A large bin of trash that has been left at the Social Sciences and Public Affairs building since early January according to Project Rebound staff. Photo credit: Joshua Flores.

Long Beach State’s waste reduction and diversion program, Waste Not, implemented a policy of changing the trash can options in classrooms to encourage students and staff to use the new Zero Waste Stations in and around campus buildings.

Zero waste is a goal or strategy to eliminate waste generated by having resources reused, returned or recycled. According to the CSULB sustainability webpage, the university’s goal with the Waste Not program is to achieve a zero-waste campus by 2030, with a rate of 90% waste diversion.

The Zero Waste Stations include separate trash cans for mixed recycling and landfill waste. Visit the waste reduction bins website to learn more about the change to mini-bins and how to sustainably dispose of waste on campus.

With only a mini-bin and no full-sized landfill bins in classrooms, there are not many options for students and faculty who want to throw away their garbage without leaving class or keeping it on their person.

“I realized that there was a lot of trash left in front of the classroom on the tables we have, and there was nowhere to throw them [away],” part-time Lecturer and Project Rebound Data and Budget Coordinator Anais Lopez said.

While the school has implemented new Waste Reduction Bins, their distribution on upper and lower campus varies, with sparse availability on lower campus. In the upper campus area surrounding the College of Liberal Arts and Hall of Science, the Waste Reduction Bins are readily available outside classes and buildings.

“Being up there, especially for Week of Welcome, the trash was accessible, but over here, not so much,” Lopez said. “I mean, right outside of the [Social Science/Public Affairs] building, we have the trash cans because of the Outpost, but I think if the Outpost wasn’t there, I don’t know.”

Lopez and other Project Rebound members said there is a full bin of trash at SSPA building that has yet to be disposed of despite it being there since the beginning of January.

On the removal of full-sized trash cans, many students and faculty on upper campus said they were either new to campus and unaware of the change or felt indifferent about their removal, as the new Waste Reduction Bins were easily accessible.

First-year student Jared Apusen said he doesn’t utilize trash cans often but still recognizes the issue of not having accessible trash cans.

“I think it’s helpful to implement trash cans outside around if there wasn’t any before, but yeah, I think it’s helpful to just eliminate waste on campus, again, if they didn’t have a system prior to now,” Apusen said.

Replacing full-sized trash cans with mini-bins is not a topic that is up for debate, as the practice is part of multiple mandated policies and commitments made by the university, with the only exceptions being made to accommodate those with mobility issues.

“If it doesn’t raise outrage and it does enough good, then it’s probably necessary,” fourth-year student Jose Frusto said. “I think it’s a good sentiment, and I don’t know if this is going to necessarily accomplish that, but we will see.”

If full-sized trash cans stay out of classrooms, the university should ensure Waste Reduction Bins are evenly distributed across the entire campus, not just the upper section.