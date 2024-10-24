Unveiling the hidden money-driven tactics shaping video game developers

CSULB second year pre-computer engineering major and Team Black Player Ryan Jayson Evalle plays Valorant in an esportst event in Los Angeles on Oct. 11. Photo Credit: Samuel Chacko.

Video games have evolved into a ballet of graphics and gameplay while developers have their own dance to pick your wallet.

Earlier on in gaming history, a game’s success was measured by the copies sold, and developers would then move to a new project. This method was a simple equation of the sales revenue subtracted by the cost of production.

However, the current market approach has changed, and developers now focus on maintaining a protracted player group and manipulate gamers to pay additional money for a product they already own.

The 2022-2023 annual report for Activision Blizzard Inc. shows product sales, primarily games sold, did not cover their expenses. The “In-game, subscription and other revenues” category is their savior. This section is how Activision Blizzard and many other developers keep the lights on and CEO’s flush.

“There aren’t really any other options,” CSULB student Justin Linares said. “I don’t see any other games that fit what I want to play.”

The gaming market is flooded with live service models, games sold with the intent to add content later as “seasons” or “expansions.”

Microtransaction items like loot boxes or dreaded “pay to win” items, which are weapons and powers locked behind a paywall, are a newfound staple of gaming. No additional investment, no access.

“It leverages this flaw in our limbic system,” Media psychologist Don Grant said in an interview with the Current.

Companies tailor these microtransaction strategies under the theory of “operant conditioning,” which uses rewards and punishments to leverage the fear of missing out to train gamers to stay engaged.

“They are very good at predicting and throwing in these things,” Grant said. “Their goal is to catch and never release. They want you in the game and have you play it and play it and play it so that they can monetize it.”

Gamers allow this by buying the content crafted to entrap them and organizations have recognized this and taken action to educate gamers.

Some countries have banned games with loot boxes such as Belgium, while other organizations created regulations around microtransactions. With increased scrutiny surrounding the business model, many companies claim to be moving away from the approach.

The Activision Blizzard team did not respond to requests from the Long Beach Current for comment on development tactics. However, earlier this year both Activision Blizzard and Plaion were fined by the Pan European Game Information.

The PEGI’s Complaints and Enforcement Cases stated that, “Although they contain paid random items (like loot boxes or card packs), this was not disclosed to PEGI when the games were submitted for a rating license.”

The Activision game Diablo Immortal earned the fine and has a heavy focus on monetization; including the ability to pay to directly upgrade your gear in the game.

The 2023 annual report of Activision Blizzard shows their success with microtransactions.

According to the report, Season 3 of Modern Warfare II was the highest earning season for the game, almost a year after release due to microtransactions and seasonal content.

While protections have been put in place against microtransactions, the best way to combat this change to the gaming industry is simple.

“Our only option is just not buying it,” CSULB student Angelo Duran said.

Game companies use these tactics because they are proven to work. If gamers are conscious of what they buy, they can influence the marketplace.

Avoid games with obvious money grab tactics, and support games producing products that further gameplay rather than microtransactions.

The gamers’ product purchase ultimately defines the marketplace and can pull the industry out of this pattern of psychological manipulation.