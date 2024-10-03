Are ASI student fees truly serving all at CSU Long Beach?

Each Tuesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m., ASI comes together to discuss Long Beach State's finances. Student government leaders met with students seeking travel funding to various academic conventions and symposiums. Photo Credit: Devin Malast

Each Tuesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m., ASI comes together to discuss Long Beach State's finances. Student government leaders met with students seeking travel funding to various academic conventions and symposiums. Photo Credit: Devin Malast

As tuition and living costs rise, many students are questioning whether Associated Student Inc. truly serves their needs or benefits a select few.

The 2024-2025 consolidated operating budget, totaling $29.5 million, is funded by 80% mandatory student fees and 20% commercial revenue.

Despite the significance of this budget, concerns regarding ASI’s transparency, its dependency on student fees and whether it truly represents the broader student population persist.

Transparency: More symbolic than substantial

While ASI claims to prioritize transparency, its efforts fall short. Budget reports may be made public and meetings are open, but the complexity of these documents and the lack of a proactive approach mean most students are excluded from meaningful participation.

Only a small, engaged group controls the narrative, leaving the majority uninformed.

“We are communicating to students and student leaders through emails, newsletters and across the campus about the budget process,” ASI Vice President of Finance, Andre Achacon, said.

However, these communication efforts do not translate into active participation, raising doubts about whether ASI’s transparency is more symbolic than substantive.

Without simplified summaries or accessible forums for discussion, most students continue to be disconnected from the process that affects them directly.

Fee dependency: shifting the financial burden

ASI’s reliance on mandatory student fees to fund its $29.5 million budget places an increasing financial burden on students already struggling with rising tuition and living costs.

This fee dependency reflects a lack of creativity and a failure to explore alternative funding models that would ease pressure on students.

Partnerships with local businesses or alumni-driven initiatives could provide a solution, but ASI continues to rely heavily on student contributions.

“Big-budget programs like the Smorgasport and Rec Fest are where students directly experience their funds being used essentially,” Achacon said.

These events cater primarily to those already involved in ASI activities, further marginalizing students who may not benefit from such programming.

If ASI were truly committed to reducing the financial burden on students, it would explore alternative income sources that benefit the entire student body, not just a privileged few.

Investments: risks without full accountability

ASI’s investment strategy, encompassing private equities, stock market and real estate, is designed to secure long-term financial stability while remaining in full compliance with CSU reserve policies.

“We always make sure that we are in a healthy financial position so that the organization can last in perpetuity to serve students 30 years from now,” Miles Nevin, associate vice president and executive director of Student Auxiliary Enterprises, said.

This financial strategy involves collaboration with the Beach Investment Group, a student-run organization within the College of Business Administration.

“It is not our money, it is ASI’s money that we are just making the investment decisions for,” Peter Ammermann, director of the Beach Investment Group, said.

It underscores a significant gap in student oversight, which can erode trust and engagement in ASI’s financial decisions.

Ammermann stresses that ASI mitigates risks through a heavier allocation to bonds and said, “In general, bonds tend to be less volatile. Just having the heavier allocation of fixed income to binds is one of the things that reduces the risk of this portfolio.”

Additionally, Ammerman highlights the effort to align investments with student values.

“We try to make sure that the investments we make are consistent with what the students would be at least comfortable having invested in their name,” he said.

The lack of regular reporting to the student body raises questions about the true level of ASI’s accountability and transparency.

Representation: exclusion of underrepresented voices

Despite claims of inclusivity, ASI’s leadership often excludes students with jobs or family responsibilities, limiting representation to those who can afford to participate.

“We ensure that we are representing diverse backgrounds, not only our own but other people,” said Achacon. “I can confidently say that our student government each represents very unique backgrounds.”

Yet, programs like Smorgasport, reflect a narrow segment of students, leaving out voices from the extended, more diverse student body.

“We collect feedback through forms available in our building, like the USU and the Student Recreation and Wellness Center,” Achacon said.

These programs and feedback mechanisms only reflect the voices of students already active and engaged in ASI initiatives; broader representation continues to be constrained.

“Ensuring student input is kind of the purpose of us existing— to carry out students’ will,” Nevin said. “We are fully accountable to the student body.”

Time for critical reform

ASI’s budgeting, investment strategy and representation have limitations that hinder its service to students. To foster inclusivity, ASI must reduce reliance on student fees, enhance transparency and incorporate a wider range of student voices to enrich its diverse community.