Meet, eat, engage: Pizza and police event to promote open communication

University Police Department connecting with colleagues across campus during a staff focused event. Photo Courtesy: CSULB Police Department

University Police Department connecting with colleagues across campus during a staff focused event. Photo Courtesy: CSULB Police Department

Beach Wellness is serving up pizza slices and safety during its Pizza and Police event on Wednesday, April 30, at the Student Recreation Wellness Center.

Pizza and Police is a wellness initiative to promote safety, connection and mental well-being among the Long Beach State community.

The event gives students, faculty and staff an opportunity to meet with the University Police Department officers and Police Chief John Brockie.

Located in the plaza in front of the SRWC, the event aims to provide an open dialogue with the UPD.

Community Engagement Officer Corina Washington believes the event is a great way to provide an open line of communication. Washington’s intended goal for the event is to bridge the gap between officers and the CSULB community.

For many, especially those unfamiliar with law enforcement, the event offers a valuable opportunity to build understanding and feel more comfortable reaching out when needed.

First-year health science major Sam Arfan is one student who plans to attend and voice potential concerns.

“I think this will be a good event to have a conversation about my concerns on campus,” Arfan said. “I want to be assured that campus police will be able to hold up to the standards of students.”

UPD officers will be able to listen directly to concerns from attendees, gaining insight into campus culture.

Attendees can voice any questions or concerns they may have while learning more about campus safety and resources the UPD may provide.

Some resources include the Night Safety Escort Program, which provides free escorts to students who walk through campus at night. The program comprises Community Service Officers, who stay and help in direct contact with police dispatch during escorts.

In addition to Pizza and Police, UPD also participated in the “Spring into Wellness” event earlier this month. Capt. Carol Almaguer led a cooking class for students, teaching them how to make tomato bruschetta.

The event aimed to promote student wellness and build community relationships outside of traditional policing roles.

The Pizza and Police event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and is free to attend. Sign up here to RSVP.

Washington mentioned building relationships with the community in the next campus event, Pops and Cops, happening on May 12-13.

For campus police, fostering trust and communication is a priority as they continue to expand their outreach through on-campus events.

For more information on programs and upcoming events, visit Beach Wellness.