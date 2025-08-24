USU shuts down for three-year, $315 million Future U renovation

This external rendering is of the new marketplace-a food court that will house a total of eight food vendors. This perspective is from outside of the Bookstore looking at lower campus. Photo courtesy of ASI Communications.

The University Student Union will officially be closed for renovation starting Monday, Aug. 25.

The Future U project has continued to move forward over the summer, with new decisions and updates shaping the largest renovation effort in the California State University system. The $315 million project will keep the building closed for the next three years, with all of its services temporarily relocated.

The Friendship Walk Stairs are nearing completion, but not all parts will be open as initially planned. Shannon Couey, Associated Students Inc. communications manager, said the walkways compliant with the Americans with Disability Act won’t be accessible because a City of Long Beach water main was discovered beneath part of the construction site.

Students with disabilities will have to use the Central Plant elevators and go through the switchback pathways that are ADA-compliant to get from lower to upper campus during construction.

The Friendship Walk Stairs are expected to be fully open in December. Couey said the plans remain largely unchanged and the work is progressing as scheduled, consistent with what students were told last year.

“One of the things we consistently heard from students was that there isn’t enough space, more study space, group space for students, a lot of square footage has been geared to that,” Couey said.

Future U is expected to be 237,200 square feet, landscaping included.

In addition to the increase in study and lounge space, there will also be a parent family lounge. Couey said 20% of Long Beach State students identify as parents, and dedicating a space where students can bring their children to campus, while studying, was an important consideration when planning the renovation project.

Couey said this idea came from a previous ASI leader with children.

The Future U will also have an expanded Beach Pantry and Beach Kitchen, and a dedicated wellness center with a therapy room. Student resource centers are being moved from faculty offices, and the Nugget will be relocated as well.

“I might be biased because I’m a Long Beach alumni and I love this campus, but I hope students understand that this project hopes to live up to the stature of the students that attend,” Couey said. “Being one of the biggest campuses in the CSU System, we have such an incredible staff and student body, and we want a facility that lives up to and meets the expectations of the student body and the campus as a whole.”

Jaydee Phung, chair of the trustees for the Future U project, said student feedback has been received for the past decade and has played a key role in shaping what will be included in the new USU. She said staff want the best for students, but they cannot quite understand all of the students’ current needs because they are not students themselves.

“Students’ needs are constantly evolving, so bringing a student perspective is essential,” Phung said.

Couey said student feedback will continue to be received as the project is ongoing. The USU website will be updated over time with construction progress photos. Sections of the fencing will feature viewing windows, giving the CSULB community a chance to watch the construction as it progresses over time.