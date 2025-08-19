CSULB alumnus to serve as interim president

Long Beach State alumnus and CSU Executive Vice Chancellor Andrew Jones will serve as the university's acting president starting Monday, Aug. 25, as the search for a new long-term leader continues. Photo courtesy of CSULB.

This article was edited to correct the misspelled name of former CSULB President Jane Close Conoley at 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 20.

A Long Beach State alumnus will serve as interim president beginning Aug. 25, according to an announcement made by the California State University chancellor today.

The announcement comes after a months-long search for a new campus president, following former president Jane Close Conoley’s retirement.

Executive Vice Chancellor and General Counsel Andrew Jones has been part of the CSU for 25 years, first joining the Office of General Counsel in October 2000. Before joining the general counsel in 2018, he served as the secretary of the CSU Board of Trustees.

Additionally, Jones served as:

Leader for the Office of General Counsel’s Business and Finance Team

Counsel for various CSU campuses, including serving CSULB for 10 years

Assistant Secretary of the BOT

Interim Vice Chancellor of CSU Systemwide Human Resources

Jones attended CSULB as part of the 1982 graduating class, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He graduated in the top 1% of his class. Later, he earned a law degree from the University of California, Davis.

California State University Chancellor Mildred Garcia said in a statement that Jones will remain as acting president while the national search for the university’s next president continues.

Garcia said Jones will not be a candidate for the position.

“I have every confidence that EVC Jones’ breadth and depth of experience – and his demonstrated commitment to the CSU’s student-centered mission – make him ideally suited to lead Cal State Long Beach through this time of transition,” Garcia said in the statement.

On July 23, Garcia shared an update on the presidential search that announced the CSU Board of Trustees’ decision to extend the presidential search. Although they “identified several truly excellent candidates for the presidency,” the search would continue, they said.

“Please be assured that the Board and I remain optimistic and are united in our resolve to identify a truly outstanding leader to serve as this extraordinary university’s next president. The search for a campus president is among my most important responsibilities as chancellor, as it is for our Board of Trustees,” Garcia said in the update.

The Current contacted the Board of Trustees for more information on the extended search, but have yet to receive a response.

This is a developing story.