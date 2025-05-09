Where are you most at risk for crime in Long Beach?

There are four police divisions within the Long Beach City area. Locations like Blair Field and Belmont Heights are part of the East Division. The Virginia Country Club is in the Northern Division, while the West Division contains Memorial Heights and Willow Springs Park. The South Division is home to Downtown Long Beach, including the convention center and East Village areas. Graphic by: Juan Calvillo/City of Long Beach

An analysis of 2024 crime mapping information shows sharp differences between Long Beach’s four districts—North, South, East and West—particularly regarding crimes targeting individuals.

Findings suggest that depending on where you live, park your car or even walk around town, your chances of being a victim of either violent or non-violent crime vary widely.

Breaking down the numbers: Non-violent crime

The East District of Long Beach, home to Long Beach State, recorded the highest total number of non-violent crimes last year, with 966 reported incidents. These included motor vehicle thefts, thefts from vehicles and thefts of vehicle parts, as well as incidents of pocket picking and purse snatching.

Long Beach’s North District had 950 total incidents, followed by the South District with 757 and West District with 743.

Motor vehicle theft was the most common non-violent crime across every district. North Long Beach reported the highest number, with 552 vehicle thefts.

Despite being the “safest” district, the South District reported 361 cases over the course of the year. This district includes areas like Belmont Shore and other popular student hangouts.

According to data, residents who leave their cars parked overnight, especially in the North or West districts, face higher risks of vehicle theft. Thefts of vehicle parts and vehicle accessories were also very prevalent in every district.

The heightened risk of petty theft in South Long Beach was an emerging trend in 2024. The South District led in reported incidents of pocket picking, with 14 cases, and purse snatching, nine cases, which was nearly double the totals seen in any other district.

Violent crime patterns across the city

Violent crime, including assault, robbery, sexual assault, kidnapping and murder, also showed distinct patterns differing from district to district.

South Long Beach recorded the highest total number of violent crimes in 2024, with 1,091 incidents. West Long Beach followed with 873, North with 858, and East with 794.

The violent crimes considered were aggravated assault, simple assault, robbery, sexual assaults, which include forcible fondling, rape, sodomy, statutory rape, kidnapping and murder.

A deeper look at total crime risks

When combining both non-violent and violent crimes, the numbers are even more striking:

District Non-Violent Crimes Violent Crimes Total Crimes (2024) South 757 1,091 1,848 North 950 858 1,808 East 966 794 1,760 West 743 873 1,616

South Long Beach had the highest combined total of reported incidents, while West Long Beach had slightly fewer crimes overall, but still reported significant levels of violent crime.

While the 2024 crime numbers are concerning in a vacuum, there are simple steps residents and students can take to better protect themselves, both on and off campus.

In an interview, University Police Department Sergeant Gino Rodriguez said while crime on campus is relatively low, theft of bikes and scooters remains a common issue due to the open nature of the university grounds. Data for these crimes will be a part of the next Jeanne Clery report, which is usually released in the fall semester.

Rodriguez encouraged students to report suspicious behavior quickly, including taking pictures when it is safe to do so and contacting the UPD immediately.

“Get a picture and call 911,” Rodriguez said.

While the campus is “about 98% safe,” according to Rodriguez, he warned that students can be at greater risk when they leave campus to visit Downtown Long Beach, Second Street and other nightlife areas, also stressing the importance of using rideshare services rather than risking a DUI.

Rodriguez also recommended traveling in groups, especially late at night.

“If I’m trying to assault someone or trying to rob someone, I want someone that’s by themselves, who’s weaker than me. Now, you take that person that’s weaker and put another person in there [with them]… I’m thinking, I’ll move on to a different person,” Rodriguez said. “Moving in groups is always better. Like how a pack of wolves is way stronger than one wolf.”

He said the need for common sense when choosing where to go and how to act is important, and he encourages students to avoid isolated areas late at night and stick to well-traveled paths.

“There are certain places in Long Beach that you probably shouldn’t go by yourself,” Rodriguez said. “But downtown, Second Street, there are still great areas. And I encourage our students to do that, have fun, relieve stress… but I also encourage them to not be irresponsible and to have common sense.”

He said that the UPD works closely with the Long Beach Police Department on shared safety concerns, often exchanging information about incidents near campus.

He said students should try being good witnesses by taking photos, noting suspect descriptions and reporting crime immediately, doing so can make all the difference.

The Current reached out for a statement from the LBPD on the recent crime trends in the city.

Eric Stachura, Communications Division public information officer, referred the Current to the LBPD’s 2024 Annual Year in Review and Accountability Report.

The report shows two programs, the Education, Engagement and Enforcement campaign and the High Crime Focus Team, as LBPD’s efforts to educate businesses and focus on community crime.

In the report, LBPD Chief of Police Wally Hebeish, wrote that the HCFT was created to tackle gun crime. The report showed the following HCFT statistics:

Felony arrests: 223

Guns Recovered: 109

Warrants Served: 40

Probation and Parole Compliance Investigations: 278

The report detailed the focus of the Education, Engagement and Enforcement campaign, “…included strategic enforcement, accessible crime prevention safety tips, ongoing engagement and dialogue with business owners and residents.”

Long Beach continues to tackle both violent and non-violent crime. Residents can do a lot to look out for themselves by understanding where vulnerabilities exist and taking necessary precautions.

