CAST crisis prevention team sees surge in calls over academic year

CSULB's CAST department has reported an increase in calls to their crisis team. Photo credit: El Nicklin

Since last checking in with Long Beach State’s Campus Assessment & Stabilization Team (CAST) in September, the program has seen an influx of calls over the 2024-2025 academic year.

Damian Zavala, Long Beach State’s executive director of Student Health Services, attributes the rise to increased program awareness.

“People are becoming more aware of CAST as a resource on campus, so they’re getting more calls,” Zavala said. “[…] It’s something we didn’t see a year ago.”

According to the Monthly University Police Summary on UPD’s Instagram, CAST calls have decreased during the spring semester, with a slight increase during midterm exams in March.

These summary posts have only been available since June of 2024. The data for previous years is not readily available.

Zavala said the University Police Department utilizes the resource when responding to mental health crises.

Although these calls are scanned through the UPD’s dispatch service when an individual directly makes the call, CAST is also used as a preventative tool, according to Zavala.

As of now, CAST is on campus from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are not available Saturday and Sunday.

There are currently two social workers responsible for attending to crisis calls that account for the entire student body.

CAST workers Donna De Loera and Graciela Lopez manage a heavy caseload with the students they currently serve on campus. Zavala said there is no update as to whether the program’s hours and personnel will be expanding. In this case the personnel would mean hiring additional social workers

During the Current’s interview with Zavala and De Loera, De Loera had to leave to assist with a call.

Regarding additional funding for the program, Zavala said, “We don’t know what the future will look like because we have a new administration.”

All California State Universities are experiencing major budget cuts due to a decrease in General Funds. Enrollment will be maintained at its current rate to avoid increasing financial pressure on students and the university.

Over the past year, CAST has expanded its outreach in the Long Beach area, partnering with local organizations, Long Beach Met and the Restorative Engagement to Achieve Collective Health.

These are Long Beach-based services that could be utilized by off-campus students experiencing a mental health crisis.

“It would depend on the situation and the needs of the student. Sometimes the student is stabilized by CAST and then linked to an off-campus resource,” Zavala said. “Sometimes CAST becomes aware of a student in crisis off-campus, and we engage off-campus partners such as emergency services to support the student.”

The CAST program has also received international recognition. According to De Loera, York University, in Toronto, Canada, reached out to learn more about CSULB’s program.

“It’s definitely working […] It’s a testament to the need for it. People are aware of [CAST] now,” Zavala said.