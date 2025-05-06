ASI hosts USU Farewell events throughout the week

Students walk in front of the University Student Union. The USU will return with a new look once construction finishes in 2028. Photo credit: KC Lampa.

Students walk in front of the University Student Union. The USU will return with a new look once construction finishes in 2028. Photo credit: KC Lampa.

Associated Students Inc. is hosting the “Union Farewell Tour” throughout the week of May 5 to May 9 as a commemorative send-off for the University Student Union.

USU renovations, as part of the Future U project, are projected to begin on August 15 and finish in August 2028.

The USU will offer free games in the Games Center all week, as well as at least one community event every day. Each event will offer free food or refreshments.

ASI Communications Manager Shannon Couey, explained that since opening in 1972, the USU has been “the heart of student life.”

She said the idea of the Farewell Tour came from a collaboration between the ASI Communications team and the student government to honor the USU’s legacy. To fit this occasion, a nostalgia theme was chosen.

“We designed the Farewell Tour to feel like a concert or festival— touring through the USU one last time… the Farewell Tour invites students to relive the past while we look ahead to the future,” Couey said.

She explained that each event highlights a different key area of the USU.

The Farewell Tour included a “Back to the 2000’s Night” on Monday, May 5 in the USU Ballrooms, featuring DJ B-Rokk, arts & crafts, caricatures and a photo booth.

On Tuesday, May 6, a “Union Unplugged” block party was held at the USU North Lawn in the morning, which featured a balloon artist, airbrush tattoos and carnival games.

Later that evening, ASI hosted a “Silent Disco” at the USU Ballrooms where attendees listened to music on individual headsets while enjoying their evening together.

On Wednesday a “Midday Recess” will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the USU Southwest Terrace, where students can play childhood activities and make crafts, such as friendship bracelet making and chalk art. DJ B-Rokk will also make another appearance for this event.

Additionally, from 5:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, there will be a screening of the movie “Wicked” in the USU Beach Auditorium, as well as a costume contest themed on the movie.

On Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a puppy event at the USU Southwest Terrace where attendees can play with puppies and relax.

To end off the week, there will be an open flea market on May 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring free items from the ASI and USU departments.

The ASI website includes information on where resources will be relocated during the USU closure and what the new USU will include.

Couey said that she is very excited for the USU to be renovated, and renovations are currently still on track and expected to finish on time.

“Honestly, I feel like it’s long overdue. I’m a double alum and the USU has remained largely unchanged since I was a student,” Couey said. “Overall, the building no longer represents the caliber of students that LBSU has.”