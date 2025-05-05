Cultural graduations at CSULB remain unaffected despite federal pressures

Some cultural graduations offered at Long Beach State are the American Indian Graduation Celebration, Pilipino Graduation Celebration and Lavender Graduation Celebration. Graphic credit: El Nicklin

Despite President Donald Trump’s administration’s targeting of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives on college campuses across the nation, cultural graduations will still occur at Long Beach State, according to administrators.

In an email from CSULB Student Affairs’ Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives, Melissa Kawamoto, cultural graduations will be held as planned this semester.

“Our students are looking forward to these events, which are open to all and are consistent with guidance from the U.S. Department of Education,” Kawamoto reiterated from an April 22 press release.

This comes at a time when the Trump administration is increasing pressure on colleges and universities in order to end their DEI programs, including cultural graduations.

Cultural graduations are a form of discrimination and are illegal, according to a letter sent to colleges and university administrations across the U.S. by the Department of Education’s Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor on Feb. 14.

“In a shameful echo of a darker period in this country’s history, many American schools and universities even encourage segregation by race at graduation ceremonies and in dormitories and other facilities,” the letter said.

Trainor stated in the letter, cultural graduations and other DEI programs pertaining to admissions, hiring, promotion, compensation, financial aid, scholarships, prizes, administrative support, discipline and housing violate federal civil rights law.

“Institutions that fail to comply with federal civil rights law may, consistent with applicable law, face potential loss of federal funding,” the letter states.

Despite the pressure, Assistant Director of the Latine Resource Center Alondra Enriquez said funding for the Nuestra Graduación (Our Graduation) Celebration remains unaffected.

Enriquez said parts of the funding for the graduation come from Associated Student Inc. grants and graduates who are involved in the graduation.

“It is always important to host cultural graduation celebrations. These celebrations provide a powerful affirmation of identity, resilience and achievement,” Enriquez said. “Our students have reached an incredible milestone, and they deserve a celebration that honors not only their academic success but also the cultural journeys that shaped them.”

Enriquez said they are also planning Nuestra Graduación for next year.

Assistant Director of the Asian, Pacific Islander, & Desi Resource Center Shannyn Sayula said funding for the APID cultural graduations also remains unaffected. The cultural graduations for APID include the Pacific Islander, Cambodian, Vietnamese and Filipino graduations.

“We are hoping to continue working with student organizations to host these events and build more awareness around the events so we can increase attendance with each year that passes,” Sayula said in an email.