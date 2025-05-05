Charlie Kirk’s campus visit met with little opposition

Dale Suzanne Salmon walked around the venue to protest Charlie Kirk’s American Comeback tour hosted by Turning Point USA. She was met with insults and rebuked by Donald Trump supporters. Photo Credit: Justin Enriquez

Cheers could be heard across lower campus as conservative Commentator Charlie Kirk debated anyone willing to test his values and beliefs behind the mic on Monday, May 5, at Long Beach State.

Despite Kirk’s controversial views, very few voices opposed his own within the crowd.

One lone protester, engaging with the crowd, traveled down from Los Angeles to protest President Donald Trump and Kirk’s ideology.

Dale Suzanne Salmon is an anti-Trump activist who identifies herself with the organization Daughters of the American Revolution.

Throughout the protest, she continued to carry a sign that said, “We’re not okay, S.O.S America, Dump Trump,” and “Resist Tyranny, I DO NOT CONSENT, SIC SEMPER TYRANNIS, WE DO NOT KNEEL FDT.”

In addition to Salmon, local activist group Long Beach Resister Sisters were also in attendance. Six members stood on the event’s perimeter and did not engage with Kirk supporters.

Lynne Smothers Reese is an active member and alumni of Long Beach State. She said the lack of engagement with the crowd was intentional, as she was warned that Kirk is known to provoke the audience.

“I wandered through, but we were warned early on that Charlie Kirk likes to promote people into encounters so that he can post the videos on his website,” Smothers Reese said. “It would be nice to see more protestors out. I see a few in the crowd, but it appeared to me that as I wandered through the crowd, only the first few rows are people applauding when he says something.”

A few heated discussions were found within the crowd as Trump supporters, critics and observers clashed. There were several occurrences where Trump supporters had yelled and recorded bystanders and opposers.

Fourth-year political science major and veteran Marc Jackson argued with a man selling Trump merchandise. Although originally never intending to speak with the salesman, Jackson had made a joke about what he would do after President Trump’s term ends.

Jackson additionally mentioned that the lack of counter-protestors was alarming and indicative of a larger issue of disengagement.

“Disengagement? That’s not an option. Walking away from the table? That’s not an option. Just because the meal that’s being placed before us right now is detestable, does not mean we’re gonna sit there and gonna walk away,” Jackson said. “We’re going to stay, we’re going to look at the people who are eating, we’re going to make them feel uncomfortable for keeping us here.”

Student Affairs Vice President Beth Lesen sent out a mass email early Monday morning detailing a few key occurrences at Kirk’s other events.

Lesen notes that Kirk has drawn large numbers of off-campus supporters, often documenting his events and expressing readiness to pursue legal action when necessary.

His appearances frequently draw substantial crowds, and in one notable instance, a student dressed as a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

The email established that alternative events would be hosted by university entities occurring simultaneously as Kirk was set to speak.

“Please consider attending a de-stress for finals event in FO-4 or an education event at the Speakers Platform,” Lesen said in the email.

One of these proposed alternative events was the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives event, hosted by several departments within Student Affairs, as well as student activism group L.A. F.U.E.R.Z.A.

L.A. F.U.E.R.Z.A and Students for Equality in Education have chosen to avoid interacting with Kirk, focusing on the MMIR event instead.

In response to a comment regarding why the group would not be protesting the event, L.A. F.U.E.R.Z.A said, “We understand people are upset about Charlie Kirk being on campus. However, we’re choosing to focus on something much more important, an event that addresses real, urgent issues impacting our communities. Our priority has always been to move with intention, not reaction.”