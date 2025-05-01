ASI ushers in new executive vice president

Shelton King Jr, third year political science major attributes his new position to his mother pushing him to go after his passion. Photo credit: Mark Siquig.

There is a pause before the first pitch, where the batter’s grip tightens, eyes scan the field and they hold their breath—not out of fear, but precision—the kind that sends a ball soaring over the fence and delivers a feeling of hard-earned accomplishment.

“At a young age, I played a lot of sports. That general sense of team cohesion, coordination, and team management— those skills carry over,” Shelton King Jr., executive vice president-elect of Associated Students, Inc., said. “My mentality going into running was that I have a desire to be successful and help people at the same time.”

King Jr. grew up in Compton, Calif., and from an early age, he understood what it meant to carry responsibility.

As the oldest sibling, he learned to take initiative— something instilled in him by his mother, who encouraged him to channel that drive into whatever he set his mind to.

This mindset, shaped by early sports experiences and teamwork, is one that ultimately led to his election victory.

King Jr. ran his campaign on addressing parking policies and their impact on student life. He accomplished this by exploring the expansion of existing lots, partnering with city officials to secure nearby spaces and working to develop multi-story parking structures.

For King Jr., the focus is on creating meaningful change that resonates with students. His aim is to implement changes students will recognize and find helpful, including increasing access to mentorships, internships and leadership programs—if he can.

“It just boils down to whatever I can do to push any sort of positive change forward,” King Jr. said. “Anything people can look at and say, ‘That’s a good idea, that’s what I need.’”

King Jr.’s commitment to change can be traced back to Shayla Gibson, his mother. She fostered in him a drive to pursue his passions and use his experiences to keep going, especially when it is for something he wants.

“I’m proud of my son. I’m proud of him,” Gibson said. “I’ve always raised my kids to set goals. If it’s something they want to accomplish, I tell them to look at what it’s going to cost, what it’s going to take to get what they want. Set the standard. Set the goals.”

The lessons Gibson ingrained in her son continue to drive his focus and work ethic, especially now that he’ll be in a position to make a real impact for students.

Matt Melendrez, the current ASI executive vice president, spoke candidly about King Jr., expressing his belief that he has what it takes to succeed.

“I wish him the best. The job of EVP is a very difficult position and something that a lot of students dedicate a lot of time to,” Melendrez said. “It’s been nice getting to know him, and I hope to see him succeed in all his goals, and I think generally he will.”

As he steps fully into his new role, King Jr. remains grounded in his beliefs, focused not on recognition but on making a difference.

“When it comes to things going forward, my only goal so far, as I mentioned before, is to help people any way I can and better our community,” King Jr. said.