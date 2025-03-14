ASI leaders past, present impact campus life

Long Beach State has elected over 70 different sets of leaders throughout the close to 70 year history of Associated Students Inc. The goal of these student leaders is to advocate for student needs, enhance student life on campus as well as leave a lasting impact at CSULB. Graphic credit: El Nicklin

Long Beach State has elected over 70 different sets of leaders throughout the close to 70 year history of Associated Students Inc. The goal of these student leaders is to advocate for student needs, enhance student life on campus as well as leave a lasting impact at CSULB. Graphic credit: El Nicklin

Former Associated Students Inc. President Jose Salazar advocated to change ASI payments from fellowships to scholarships in 2015 so that students, no matter their citizenship status, could receive payment for their student government work. It was approved in 2016 and continues to be the payment policy used today.

This is just one of many examples of the work student government has done to represent and help students on campus.

ASI is the official voice of the student body at Long Beach State. They work to represent students by advocating for their needs and interests when it comes to making deals with university administration as well as at the government level.

Over the years, ASI has worked, and continues to work, to enhance the student experience by funding scholarships, campus events and programs. Students who are elected into student government tend to leave a lasting impact on the campus during their term.

Some notable ASI leaders of the past and their work include:

James Ahumada

Ahumada served as ASI president during the 2010-11 academic year.

Established Lobby Corps in 2011. This is a subcommittee in the Associated Students Senate committed to making student voices heard at all levels– both CSULB and at the California state level.

Pushed the ASI senate to invest in a student networking platform called OrgSync. The system ended up being unsuccessful for users, but in an interview with the Current, he said the idea was to help commuter and transfer students be aware of campus organizations.

John Haberstroh and Jonathon Bolin

Haberstroh, ASI president, and Bolin, ASI vice president, served together for two terms that began in 2012.

They cut their ASI salaries by 15 % and used that money to fund student scholarships. The first scholarship they put together was the “ John & John Textbook Award ,” which granted eight full time students with a $200 reward.

The pair brought in the first farmers market onto campus in March of 2013.

Jose Salazar

Salazar was ASI president in 2015.

Advocated for more hammocks for students to take naps in, as well as bike stations for students to travel throughout Long Beach and campus.

Established campus sustainability with the installation of solar panels over the parking structures.

Genesis Jara

Jara was ASI president for the 2018-19 year.

She participated in the search for a replacement for Prospector Pete as the university mascot.

Helped grow attendance at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center with 424,000 visits.

Finally, current ASI leaders Nikki Majidi (ASI President), Matt Melendrez (ASI Executive Vice President) and Andre Achacon (Vice President of Finance) have also had their share of successes during their term, such as: