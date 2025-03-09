International student alumni event to share educational, career journeys

Long Beach State students and faculty are welcomed to hear the perspectives of alumni students at the Anna W. Ngai Alumni Center. Photo Credit: Ni Baliness

To celebrate Immigrant Heritage Month, the Alumni Center and The Office of International Students and Scholars are hosting an international student alumni discussion in the Anna W. Ngai Alumni Center on Tuesday, March 11.

The event, titled Global Perspectives: Navigating Education and Careers as International Students, features a panel of international student alumni who will share their journeys as students and post-graduation experiences, including job searching and updating visa statuses.

“The goal of the event is to bring together our students and some alumni to ask them some questions and share their experiences as international students,” Noemi Guevara, director of Alumni Engagement, said.

Last year, the Office of International Students and Scholars hosted an event focusing on the H-1B visa application process.

This year’s event will adopt a more inclusive approach, addressing various aspects of professional and educational journeys for international students.

One of the things international students can get better acquainted with is their F-1 Visa restrictions.

The event facilitates networking and fosters connections among current and former international students.

“What we are trying to do is to hopefully open up the door for them to learn what things they are able to do after graduation and expand their vision and options with knowledge,” Mayra Serna-Gallegos, International Students and Scholars assistant director, said.

Eugenia Kim, the director of International Students and Scholars, understands how difficult it can be for some international students to put themselves out there, but she noted it was not impossible.

“Last year, when we had time after the panel, people were kind of mingling and talking with one another and getting to know each other,” Kim said. “It was a good time in a smaller setting to connect.”

This event is one of many resources highlighting the various support systems available to international students at Long Beach State.

The student-led International Student Association holds general meetings every Monday to connect local and international students to help one another in LA-1 from 5-6 p.m.

Serna-Gallegos said the event aims to build a bridge between students on campus.

“We hope that events like this one brings them [international students and local students] all to the same place, the same location to introduce themselves and to talk to each other about what their struggles are,” Serna-Gallegos said. “Hopefully to navigate the difficulties together.”