CSULB Biology professor caught in sexual misconduct scandal

Long Beach State biology professor Eric Brothwell was allegedly caught in a sexual predator sting operation, leading to Brothwell being asked not to come on campus. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko

Long Beach State biology professor Eric Brothwell was allegedly caught in a sexual predator sting operation, leading to Brothwell being asked not to come on campus. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko

This story was updated at 9:27 p.m. on Sunday, March 9, to correct Jeffrey D. Cook’s misspelled name.

Part-time Biology Lecturer Eric Brothwell has been absent from campus following a viral social media video alleging his involvement in inappropriate online communications with a minor, posted on March 4.

“People vs. Preds” is a group of anti-exploitation activists who pose as minors to catch sexual predators. The group posted a more than five-minute confrontational interview with Brothwell to X.

“We are aware of social media content alleging misconduct by a part-time lecturer. We take these concerns very seriously,” Chief Communications Officer Jeffrey D. Cook said in a university statement.

Cook said they were limited with the information they could share due to the “personnel and law enforcement considerations involved.” Brothwell was also instructed not to return to campus.

Brothwell is a part-time biology department lecturer at Long Beach State and a former adjunct at Saddleback College in the South Orange County Community College.

While his employment status at CSULB remains unclear, Brothwell is no longer employed at Saddleback, according to a statement released on March 7, 2025.

“The individual in question is no longer employed with the college or district. While we cannot comment further on this personnel matter, we took immediate action and are cooperating with appropriate authorities as they investigate this case,” the statement said.

The Current contacted the Long Beach Police Department but were redirected to the same statement provided by Saddleback College.

According to Brothwell’s LinkedIn, he was previously employed at Huntington Beach City School District. The Current called the HBUHSD to verify his employment but was sent to voicemail twice.

The r/orangecounty Reddit page attracted multiple students claiming to attend CSULB, several of whom shared their past and current interactions with the professor.

“I spend my time volunteering to catch online predators … I’ve seen a lot of comments from people stating, ‘You should just let the cops do their job,’” Tim Johnson, the person behind the “People v. Preds” account.

Johnson said that the Saddleback College Police Department had not approached Brothwell after the confrontation, leading Johnson to express concern that the professor could have time to delete evidence.

A student who wishes to remain anonymous, fearing possible defamation, is worried about how the incident will affect the semester. The student is taking an asynchronous class from Brothwell and is unsure if the credit will still count toward his degree.

“All I can say is this revelation is quite shocking, and I’m quite worried about how the school will handle this; not only for those he’s allegedly taken advantage of, but for the rest of the class and how the remainder of this course will be handled,” the anonymous student said.

CSULB has removed the nameplate from Brothwell’s previous office in the Hall of Science. Lecturer Bridget Steiner, a professor in the biology department, has occupied the space, according to a Current contributor.

Students enrolled in Brothwell’s courses will soon be assigned a new professor.

The Current reached out to Brothwell concerning the allegations; however, he has not responded.

Jorge Hernandez contributed to this article.

Editor’s notes: