Celebrating women and immigrants at The Beach

Students and staff dance the day away at the Women’s History and Immigrant Heritage Month Kick Off event on March 5. Photo Credit: Jadyn Giles

Students and faculty came together, danced and crafted their way into Women’s History and Immigrant Heritage Month on Wednesday, March 5.

The Women’s Gender and Equity Center, in collaboration with Associated Students Inc.’s Beach Pride Events and the Dream Success Center, hosted its annual kick-off event in the USU Ballrooms.

Joseph Bass, a second-year student at Long Beach State and Beach Pride Events employee, described the event as a celebration.

“This event is meant to be a kickoff, celebrating the contributions and history that women and immigrants have made and will continue to make,” Bass said.

This kickoff event aimed to bring high energy through live entertainment, interactive activities and a lively community.

One of the activities was a prompt that read, “Share a form of resilience from the woman or immigrants in your family or community.” This allowed students to think about a woman who empowers them, and they had the opportunity to write personal sticky notes to hang up and share with others.

Another prompt displayed was a world map, which encouraged students to place a sticker on the region representing their heritage.

“The vibes are so good; I’m so glad that The Beach showed out for immigrants,” Devon Chen, a third-year student, said.“My family members are immigrants, so I’m happy we are fostering a very positive and supportive community on campus for immigrants.”

Sherlly Peña, a student who works for Student Orientation, Advising, & Registration, attended this kickoff event to support her office neighbors.

“We share the office with the Women’s Gender and Equity Center; they’re really nice, and they told us we should come,” Peña said.

Students expressed their enthusiasm and joy about the event’s impact on campus culture.

“I’m feeling great,” Peña said. “I’m glad that Long Beach hosts events that bring out the feeling of empowerment.”

The kickoff event sets the tone for a series of activities, including the Women of Color Conference on March 14, with events continuing throughout the month of March.