ICE “knock and talk” policy goes into effect

ICE agents have begun to implement "knock and talk" policies, giving agents the right to questions individuals about their citizenship status without warrant. Graphic credit: Linsey Towles

The City of Long Beach may be included in front-door visits from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The policy will deploy ICE agents to public and residential properties to question individuals about their residence status.

ICE can ask questions about someone’s citizenship under any circumstance without warning, but individuals are not legally required to reply.

In residential neighborhoods, a warrant must be issued with a properly spelled name and a judicial warrant signed by a federal judge in order to enter a home.

In regards to Long Beach State, if ICE were to arrive on campus, they would have the authority to do so.

The Trump administration rescinded the Biden Administration’s guidelines for ICE agents visiting “sensitive areas”; such as schools, hospitals and religious institutions.

“Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest. The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense,” the U.S. Department of Homeland Security statement said.

ICE does not need to give any institution, residential neighborhood or public business a warning if they plan to visit, but the university is not currently aware of any agents planning to come to campus.

“I know this time is so frightening for our undocumented students and families. We are working hard to educate everyone on their rights. We have NO lists of undocumented students at The Beach,” CSULB President Jane Close Conoley said in an email to the Current. “We still offer immigration legal services. The Dream Success Center is active. We have no information that ICE agents will visit campus.”

The Dream Success Center has been handing out red cards, or tarjetas rojos, for anyone to keep on their person in the event an ICE agent does approach them.

Although they do not offer any legal protection, the cards remind the cardholder of their rights regardless of status.

The Long Beach Police Department is not planning to work with ICE.

“LBPD policy generally prohibits the sharing of immigration-related information with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) obtained from individuals encountered during public safety or policing activities, such as routine traffic stops, calls for service, and those in custody,” a City of Long Beach guide titled Long Beach Values Act Resource Guide stated.

The Long Beach Current reached out to the LBPD for comment. They referred all questions to ICE.