Housing resources fair offers students housing information

CSULB students dealing with housing issues can attend the Housing Resources Fair to get assistance. Graphic Credit: El Nicklin

CSULB students dealing with housing issues can attend the Housing Resources Fair to get assistance. Graphic Credit: El Nicklin

The Long Beach State Basic Needs program seeks to promote on-campus and off-campus housing opportunities by hosting a resource fair on Feb. 26 at the Speaker’s Platform from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fair will feature multiple organizations that specialize in emergency housing, as well as organizations that will offer helpful items to students such as microwavable food, recipes and information on tenant rights, according to Basic Needs Assistant Director Elizabeth Martinez.

For students who plan to look for housing soon and are in search of housemates to share their space with, the event will also have a Roommate Cafe activity to help students connect and find potential roommates.

Martinez said that the main focus of the event is to provide students with information for emergency community organizations in order to equip them with the knowledge of where to go for help.

Multiple campus partners, such as CalFresh Healthy Living, CalFresh Outreach and ASI Beach Pantry will be present.

Other community organizations also participating include, Lutheran Social Services, House of Haven, Jovenes, Fair Housing Foundation and the Long Beach Multi-Service Center.

Lutheran Social Services has dedicated their efforts to recovery in Southern California following the recent LA-area fires.

House of Haven and Jovenes aim to end youth homelessness.

FHF advocates for fair housing laws and the Long Beach Multi-Service Center helps to connect those at-risk of or experiencing homelessness with other useful services.

“About 12.5% of CSULB students experience housing insecurity, so this fair is an opportunity to connect them with vital community organizations and resources they may need in these situations,” Martinez said.

The event was planned by the Basic Needs program with assistance from student staff in the Master of Social Work program.