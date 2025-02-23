A guide to resources and support for Black students at CSULB

Long Beach State has multiple resources, classes and events inside the Black Resource Center. Graphic credit: El Nicklin

Black students at Long Beach State have access to a range of campus resources aimed at fostering community, academic success and advocacy.

From student organizations to dedicated support centers, these programs provide everything from mentorship and networking to cultural events and safe spaces.

As students navigate college life, knowing where to find these resources can make a difference. Here is a rundown of key services available on campus, what they offer and how to access them:

Black Resource Center

The Black Resource Center at CSULB serves as a hub for Black students, faculty and staff. It offers a space for cultural connection, academic support and community engagement.

Designed to foster a sense of belonging, the center provides programming focused on Black identity, student success and professional development.

Students can access information on scholarships, internships and events that celebrate Black culture and history while also addressing issues affecting the Black community.

While its mission centers on supporting the university’s Black community, all students are welcome to participate in its events and initiatives.

The Black Resource Center is located in FO4-274.

Black Student Union

The Black Student Union at Long Beach State serves as the central organization for a number of Black student groups and organizations on campus.

The BSU is committed to fostering academic excellence, cultural consciousness, social responsibility and community building among students.

Through initiatives like study sessions, workshops on learning styles, graduate school preparation and events that address critical issues impacting people of African descent, BSU creates a space for students to thrive academically and socially.

The organization also emphasizes the importance of using one’s education to improve conditions for African-descendant people worldwide.

BSU is dedicated to connecting and building a strong, supportive community, offering students a safe space to form lasting relationships centered on the liberation and advancement of Black people.

For more information, students can connect with BSU via email at csulb.bsu@gmail.com or follow them on Instagram at @csulb.bsu.

Black and Pan-African Scholars House

The Black and Pan-African Scholars House offers a residential community for students who are part of, or support, the Black community at Long Beach State.

Designed to foster meaningful connections, the living space encourages discussions on the Black and Pan-African experience, while providing access to mentorship from faculty and staff.

Residents have opportunities to explore their identities, plan and attend events and engage with academic, social, wellness and cultural resources across campus.

The community is housed in Parkside’s H building.

Men’s Success Initiative

The Men’s Success Initiative at CSULB supports and empowers men of color by fostering academic achievement, personal growth and a sense of brotherhood.

The program focuses on improving retention and post-graduation success through mentorship, academic advising and culturally-specific workshops.

MSI challenges traditional views on masculinity while creating a supportive community through initiatives like free tutoring, leadership development and partnerships with organizations such as 100 Black Men of Long Beach and the Long Beach Male Summit.

Open to all students, MSI provides opportunities for engagement, advocacy and academic excellence.

Students can connect with the Men’s Success Initiative through program coordinator Noah Gordon at noah.gordon@csulb.edu or follow updates on Instagram at @csulbmsi.

Women’s & Gender Equity Center

The Women’s & Gender Equity Center at CSULB provides a space for education, advocacy and community building centered on gender equity and social justice.

Open to students of all identities, the center offers study areas, small group meeting spaces and social activities, along with access to computer stations, refreshments and campus resource referrals.

The center also hosts events aimed at empowerment, including the upcoming “Womxn of Color Leadership Conference” on March 14 at the University Student Union.

The one-day event will feature discussions, workshops and speakers addressing the unique challenges and experiences of women of color, providing tools for leadership development and personal growth.

The Women’s & Gender Equity Center is located in Brotman Hall Room 270 and is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, students can reach the center by phone at (562) 985-8576 or by email at WGEC@csulb.edu.

Other Organizations and Fraternity/Sorority Groups

Organizations:

Fraternity/Sorority Life: