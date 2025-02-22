Africana Studies Department highlights the importance of the Black Student Movement

Professor Keith Claybrook introduced himself in the University Library inside room 501 on Feb. 19. Photo credit: Hermes Agustin Jr.

In celebration of Black History Month, Long Beach State Professor Keith Claybrook presented a powerful event on the Black Student Movement in Los Angeles during the 1960s and ’70s.

The first annual event took place on Feb. 19 at the University Library in room 501, and centered around the Black Student Movement, which took place during the civil rights era and the Black Freedom Movement.

Before the event, the room began to fill up with curiosity and anticipation from the audience including students, administrators, faculty members and the general public.

Claybrook, a professor in the Africana Studies Department, introduced himself as a Compton native and explained how growing up there inspired his interest in the Black Movement.

He discussed that although slavery had ceased, segregation and discrimination towards Black people remained.

Jimmy Plascencia, a first-year undeclared major, said the message made him reflect on what freedom means.

Plascencia is of Hispanic heritage, however, he connected to the struggles of freedom with the current immigration issue. The message resonated with him as he acknowledged that progress for freedom is far from done.

The event highlighted the Los Angeles Watts Rebellion, which happened from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16 in 1965.

During the riots, Black residents rebelled against the Los Angeles Police Department due to its racist practices of discriminating against Black people.

A standout quote from the rebellion came from Watani Stiner, US Organization member, shouting in the streets, “Remember Emmett Till?”

Claybrook explained the rebellion challenged the system and pain of oppression.

The topic then shifted to the Black Student Union, where most of the Black Student Movement took place.

These organizations were established around community colleges and four-year universities with CSULB being among the first. Some were even established as early as junior high schools in Los Angeles.

Claybrook reminded the audience of how resilient the student members were, as they staged protests, held rallies and went as far as seizing buildings if demands were not meant.

The audience showcased an understanding with the students demands of increasing the Black student body, administration and financial aid to pursue their education.

As the presentation drew to a close, Claybrook noted that the Black Freedom Movement is ongoing and highlighted the younger generation in Los Angeles who have brought attention to the city and nation.

Claybrook concluded the presentation by expressing that the Black Freedom Movement is far from over.

“Not just about representation… Freedom is at stake,” he said.