Long Beach student becomes hometown hero amid LA fires

Lives changed for thousands of citizens during the chaos and mass destruction of the Los Angeles fires in early January. One man, now a hometown hero, did everything in his power to save the little normalcy he could.

On Jan. 7, James Lievense, 20, found himself facing the harsh reality that the Eaton fires were approaching closer to his family home. Without hesitation, the third-year kinesiology student decided that it was his duty to try and save the neighborhood he and his family grew up in.

“James took the initiative upon himself,” said his father and Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Daniel Lievense. “Being his dad, that was one of my proudest moments.”

James, alongside his father and uncle, LAFD Engineer Matthew Lievense, saved a total of 15 houses spanning across Lewis Avenue and Morada Place, including Lievense’s childhood home and his grandmother’s house directly next door.

“I never thought that my first time fighting fire with them would be at my own house,” James said, reminiscing on fond memories of the fire station and his desire to pursue a career in the fire service. “I was somewhat familiar with how to use [the equipment], but at the end of the day, I was just following their instructions.”

As the flames quickly approached the houses, with bright, orange embers traveling quickly through the smoke-filled air, James made the decision to stay awake while his family slept to monitor the fires and prepare for the worst.

At 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 8, Los Angeles sheriffs drove down Lewis Avenue and began to inform residents of their imminent evacuation.

“He made a decision to call me [for help], and not just run away,” Matthew Lievense said.

The race to save the homes began.

Capt. Lievense said his son’s composure remained calm and level-headed, taking the precautionary measures of evacuating his family and getting prepared to leave himself in the case of an emergency.

Once his uncle arrived, the two drove to the local fire department, borrowed 500 feet of fire hose, and began defending the neighborhood.

His father arrived moments later, coming from the Hurst Fire, and the three continued to work.

“I’m not trying to be the big guy, but hey I’m going to give them orders and this is going to be a dangerous situation, but never once did James or my brother question it,” Capt. Lievense said. “James was willing throughout the whole fire fight to go, ‘Hey Dad, what’s next?’”

After a grueling eight hours of consistent firefighting, the men had saved their two childhood homes and 13 neighbors’ homes around them.

“I have so much to be thankful for,” said Bert Jacklitch, neighbor of the Lievense families. “Not the least of which are my heroic neighbors who put themselves at risk to save our homes.”

While a real-world experience without training may have scared off others, James said that he is more excited than ever to finish his training to become a firefighter and save other communities affected by fires and natural disasters just like his own.

“He’s my son, I know him as loving and caring,” Capt. Lievense said. “After these fires, it has really led me to believe that he’s more capable of putting the other fellow first.

His father said, “That’s why I think he wants to choose the fire service as a career, and I think he will make a great member.”