Student suffers medical emergency at University Library

Long Beach Police Department officers and paramedics are on scene to enter the campus library with a stretcher to treat a student in critical condition. Photo credit: Jorge Hernandez

Long Beach Police Department officers and paramedics are on scene to enter the campus library with a stretcher to treat a student in critical condition. Photo credit: Jorge Hernandez

A male student in his 20’s suffered a medical emergency at the Caffeine Lab located in the University Library on Thursday evening at around 6:42 p.m., according to Long Beach Fire Department Public Information Officer Brian Fisk.

Paramedics arrived at the scene after the Caffeine Lab employees called first responders.

A Caffeine Lab Department Lead confirmed that the student began to seize before falling and hitting his head on the chip rack near the food display counter.

He began to convulse and lost consciousness. An off-duty emergency medical technician was waiting in line as the emergency occurred and put the person on their side to avoid asphyxiation.

Director of News Media Services Jim Milbury confirmed with University Police Department that the student was transported to a local hospital.

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated once more information is released.